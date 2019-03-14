AAC: The toughest nonconference schedules ranked

Houston and Navy face the toughest nonconference AAC schedules heading into the 2019-20 football season. Here's a breakdown of each team's outlook:
1. Houston
Aug. 31 at Oklahoma; Sept. 7 Prairie View; Sept. 13 vs. Washington State; Sept. 28 at North Texas
Overview: Dana Holgorsen inherits a nonconference schedule that features a College Football Playoff semifinalist in Oklahoma and a Pac-12 program coming off its best season ever. It all starts with a trip to Norman, where the Sooners are riding a 10-game home winning streak going back to 2017. The Cougars follow that up with their only nonconference home matchup against Prairie View and then a week later, they'll host Washington State at NRG Stadium. They wrap things up with a visit to North Texas.
2. Navy
Aug. 31 Holy Cross; Oct. 5 Air Force; Nov. 16 at Notre Dame; Dec. 14 vs. Army
Overview: Navy looks to rebound after a disappointing 3-10 season, one in which the Midshipmen finished 1-4 against nonconference foes. The team opens things up by looking to extend its 10-game winning streak over teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Navy hosts rival Air Force looking to avenge last season's 35-7 loss. The Midshipmen hope to snap a four-game road losing streak to Notre Dame in November. They'll wrap up the season looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak to Army since 1992-95.
3. Tulane
Aug. 29 FIU; Sept. 7 at Auburn; Sept. 14 Missouri State; Oct. 5 at Army
Overview: Tulane is a dismal 1-4 in season openers over the past five seasons with the Green Wave looking to snap a two-game losing streak to teams from Conference USA including a 0-1 record against FIU. The Green Wave travels to Auburn in search of their first win over an SEC foe since 2006 (0-7). The team host FCS foe Missouri State before traveling to West Point in October in search of their third straight win against Army.
4. Cincinnati
Aug. 29 UCLA; Sept. 7 at Ohio State; Sept. 14 Miami (Ohio); Sept. 28 at Marshall
Overview: Cincinnati will put its seven-game home winning streak on the line when it hosts UCLA in the season opener. The Bearcats, who handed the Bruins a 26-17 loss in Los Angeles last season, are looking to make it nine straight wins in openers. The following week, the team travels to Columbus where coach Luke Fickell spent more than 14 seasons as a coach. Cincinnati returns home in search of its 10th straight win over a Mid-American Conference team. The Bearcats wrap things up on the road against Marshall.
5. UCF
Aug. 31 FAMU; Sept. 7 at FAU; Sept. 14 Stanford; Sept. 21 at Pittsburgh
Overview: UCF hasn't lost at home since the 2016 season with the Knights looking to extend that winning streak to 16 games when they host Florida A&M in the opener. Josh Heupel's team stays in the state of Florida with a trip south to take on FAU, hoping to extend their nine-game road winning streak. A week later, UCF plays host to a Pac-12 team for the first time ever when Stanford comes to Orlando. The team wraps up its nonconference schedule with a trip to Pittsburgh.
5. USF
Aug. 30 Wisconsin; Sept. 7 at Georgia Tech; Sept. 14 SC State; Oct. 12 BYU
Overview: South Florida enters the 2019 campaign riding a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season. USF opens with back-to-back games against Power 5 opponents in Wisconsin and Georgia Tech however the Bulls are 4-0 against P5 foes in the two seasons under coach Charlie Strong. After hosting FCS opponent SC State in mid-September, the team wraps up nonconference play by hosting BYU at Raymond James Stadium. It's the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
7. SMU
Aug. 31 at Arkansas State; Sept. 7 North Texas; Sept. 14 Texas State; Sept. 21 at TCU
Overview: SMU opens up on the road for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four years when it takes on Arkansas State. The Mustangs are looking to improve their record to 3-1 over the Red Wolves. Sonny Dykes' team host North Texas and Texas State in back-to-back weeks looking to avenge last season's 46-23 loss to the Mean Green. SMU looks to snap a 26-game losing streak to Big 12 teams when it travels to Fort Worth to take on in-state rival TCU.
8. Temple
Aug. 31 Bucknell; Sept. 14 Maryland; Sept. 21 at Buffalo; Sept. 28 Georgia Tech
Overview: The good news for new Temple coach Rod Carey is that the majority of the team's nonconference games will take place at nearby Lincoln Financial Field including the opener against Buckell, Maryland and Georgia Tech. That said the Owls are looking to improve on a 1-3 record against Power 5 teams over the past two seasons. Carey is all-too-familiar with Buffalo, having led Northern Illinois to a 30-29 win over the Bulls in last season's Mid-American Conference title game.
9. Memphis
Aug. 31 Ole Miss; Sept. 7 Southern; Sept. 14 at South Alabama; Oct. 5 at ULM
Overview: The last time Memphis hosted Ole Miss, the Tigers came away with a 37-24 upset win over the No. 13-ranked Rebels. That win snapped a 13-game losing streak to teams from the SEC. After hosting Southern, Memphis wraps up nonconference play with a pair of road showdowns against South Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers have won four straight against Sun Belt teams including wins over the Jaguars (2018) and the Warhawks (2017).
10. East Carolina
Aug. 31 at NC State; Sept. 7 Gardner-Webb; Sept. 21 William & Mary; Sept. 28 at Old Dominion
Overview: East Carolina opens up the Mike Houston Era just down the road at rival NC State. These two played in Raleigh last December as part of a makeup game due to Hurricane Irma with the Wolfpack coming away with a 58-3 win. The Pirates are the only team in the conference to host two FCS opponents in Gardner-Webb and William & Mary. The team hits the road in late September to take on Old Dominion, one of three teams ECU beat last season.
11. Tulsa
Aug. 30 at Michigan State; Sept. 7 at San Jose State; Sept. 14 Oklahoma State; Sept. 21 Wyoming
Overview: Tulsa opens next season with back-to-back road contests starting with a Friday night showdown in East Lansing against Michigan State. The Golden Hurricane is riding a league-worst 12-game road losing streak and hasn't beaten a Big Ten team since 1996 (1-7). Tulsa looks for its fourth straight win against San Jose State the following week. The team opens its home schedule with consecutive nonconference showdowns against Oklahoma State and Wyoming. The Golden Hurricanes are looking to snap a 6-game losing streak to OSU.
12. UConn
Aug. 29 Wagner; Sept. 7 Illinois; Sept. 21 at Indiana; Oct. 26 at UMass
Overview: Connecticut opens up the season against an FCS foe for the fourth time in five years when the Huskies host Wagner on Thursday night. The team's lone victory last season was against another FCS opponent in Rhode Island. UConn hosts Illinois the following week looking to snap a six-game losing streak to Power 5 programs and a two-game losing streak to Big Ten teams. They'll get another chance two weeks later when the Huskies travel to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers.
