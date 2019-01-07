Shocker: Clemson routs Alabama to win national championship

College football has found the program to stand up to mighty Alabama.
Clemson captured its second College Football Playoff national championship in three years with a dominating 44-16 victory over the Crimson Tide.
Both times, the Tigers took down Alabama, which was bidding for its sixth national title in the last decade under Nick Saban.
Instead, Clemson returns to South Carolina with the third championship in school history, and it happened on a night when everything seemed to break the Tigers’ way, including a pick-six less than two minutes into the game.
But the night mostly will be remembered for the play of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who didn’t begin the season as a starter but finished it on a podium with confetti falling on him and teammates.
“There ain’t never been a 15-0 team,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in the postgame TV interview. “And I know we’re not supposed to be here, we’re just little old Clemson, and I’m not supposed to be here, but we are, and I am. And how about them Tigers?”
This was supposed to be a showdown between Lawrence and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, the hero of last year’s championship game as a freshman.
But after a slow start, Lawrence grew more comfortable and formidable as the game progressed. He finished with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns.
“I just love everyone who has been a part of this journey,” Lawrence said. “It has been incredible.”
Cheering Clemson on from the sidelines was Deshaun Watson, the quarterback who guided the Tigers to a dramatic triumph in this game two years ago. Watson, now with the Houston Texans, who lost their AFC playoff game to the Indianapolis Colts a day earlier, had to marvel at the composure of Lawrence.
The highest rated quarterback recruit in last year’s class, Lawrence opened the season behind starter Kelly Bryant.
Coach Dabo Swinney made the switch in September. Bryant left the program and eventually transferred to Missouri. Lawrence went on to become one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and was named college football’s top freshman by the Football Writers Association of America earlier Monday.
Of Bryant, Swinney said Monday night: “I love Kelly Bryant and what a great player he is, but it’s my job to put the team in its best position to win, and after four games ...”
Lawrence lived up to the moment on Monday and was especially accurate in the clutch. His first big play of the game, a 62-yard strike in the first quarter, occurred on third-and-14. A game-breaking 74-yard touchdown to Justyn Ross in the third quarter came on a third-and-8.
In becoming the first 15-0 major college team in the sport’s modern history, Clemson kept alive an odd trend. In the fifth year of the College Football Playoff, no top-seeded team has won the title.
Alabama, 14-1, suffered a bitter defeat, the most lopsided in coach Nick Saban’s 12 years at Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide was a 5 1/2-point favorite and it had been suggested this was the best of Saban’s teams.
Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, looked to lead Alabama to its second straight title. As a freshman, he had had taken over for starter Jalen Hurts after the Crimson Tide fell behind Georgia in the national title game and rallied his team from a 13-point halftime deficit to an overtime victory.
On Monday, the hole was too deep for Alabama — and Clemson was too good.
A mistake-filled first half left the Crimson Tide down by 15 points against Clemson. But they trailed Georgia by two touchdowns in the second half of the SEC Championship Game last month and roared back.
This time, desperation crept in early. Alabama took the second half kickoff and moved into Clemson territory. The drive stalled and the Crimson Tide lined up for a 35-yard field goal on a fourth-and-6. A team that missed eight extra points during the season and one earlier in the game decided not to try this kick.
Holder Mac Jones took the snap, stood up and looked for a hole. Clemson’s Nyles Pinckney snuffed out the fake and dropped Jones short of the first down.
Later in the third quarter, Alabama didn’t even try a field goal on fourth-and-5 from the 15. Tagovailoa was stopped short of the first down.
In between the Tide’s scoring failures, Clemson applied the big blow in Lawrence’s long scoring pass to Ross. Cornerback Saivion Smith crumbled at the line of scrimmage, suffering an injury. Ross make the catch, eluded another tackler and sprinted 74 yards for the touchdown.
Clemson made the game’s first big play when Tagovailoa rushed a throw to avoid a blitz. Cornerback A.J. Terrell stepped in front of the ball intended for Jerry Jeudy and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. The game was 100 seconds old.
That remained the pattern in the first half. Alabama would make a mistake — another interception, a kickoff out of bounds, a costly penalty — and the Tigers would cash in. Tigers running back Travis Etienne had three first-half touchdowns and Clemson took a 31-16 lead and plenty of confidence into the locker room at halftime.
The feeling would grow throughout the rest of the game.
