Big 12 expected to see another coach depart. West Virginia’s Holgorsen linked to Houston

The Big 12 is expected to see another coaching change.

West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen is reportedly leaving to become the University of Houston’s next coach, according to multiple reports. The Cougars are expected to hand Holgorsen a five-year, $20 million contract.

Houston fired Major Applewhite after two seasons on the job. Applewhite, the former Texas quarterback, went 15-11 in his two seasons, but had an embarrassing 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last month at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Holgorsen’s decision to leave a Power Five program for a Group of Five program is somewhat surprising. But it’s a lucrative contract and a return to a program that Holgorsen is familiar with. Holgorsen served as Houston’s offensive coordinator in 2008-09.

Holgorsen just completed his eighth season at West Virginia, leading it to bowl games in seven of those seasons. Holgorsen won an Orange Bowl in his first season, 2011, and had another 10-win season in 2016. The Mountaineers went 8-4 this season, boasting a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Will Grier.

For the Big 12, Holgorsen’s pending departure means there will be at least 40 percent turnover among the conference’s football coaches. Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech have already hired new coaches for next season.

And that list could grow with NFL teams being interested in at least interviewing the likes of Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Baylor’s Matt Rhule.