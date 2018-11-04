My AP top 25 ballot: Michigan, West Virginia, Syracuse move up after hectic Saturday

Well, Alabama is still clearly the best team in college football. Everything else remains up for debate.
My playoff four changed a bit after Alabama’s dominant victory over LSU. Michigan now joins Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. The Wolverines have been one of the nation’s best teams since opening the season with a loss to the Irish and just worked over Penn State 42-7. I like them better than other contenders like Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington State at the moment.
But there were many more changes in my top 25.
Here’s a complete look at how I voted:
Trending up
West Virginia.
The Mountaineers are back in the top 10 after their dramatic victory over Texas on Saturday. Many gave up on West Virginia after it lost to Iowa State, but the Cyclones are a good team and the game was on the road. Dana Holgorsen’s team has been great since then and still has a shot at winning the Big 12. It moves up to No. 8 this week.
Trending down
LSU.
I told a good friend early Saturday morning that I thought the Alabama/LSU point spread was too high. With the Tigers playing at home, it seemed like they would definitely stay within two touchdowns, even against the mighty Crimson Tide. How wrong I was. Alabama destroyed LSU. Maybe no one can stand up to Nick Saban’s team, but I expected more from LSU. It dropped to No. 10.
Say hello to ...
Mississippi State, Syracuse, Cincinnati and North Carolina State.
The Orange are in my top 25 for the first time all season. Congrats to you, Syracuse. Mississippi State, Cincinnati and North Carolina State have been here before. Here’s hoping they can stay in the top 25 this time.
Say goodbye to ...
Iowa, Virginia, Houston and Texas A&M.
Better luck next week.
My AP top 25 ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington State
8. West Virginia
9. Central Florida
10. LSU
11. Ohio State
12. Kentucky
13. Texas
14. Florida
15. Penn State
16. Boston College
17. Fresno State
18. Iowa State
19. Utah State
20. Utah
21. UAB
22. Syracuse
23. North Carolina State
24. Mississippi State
25. Cincinnati
