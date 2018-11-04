Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) celebrates with wide receiver Tarik Black (7) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Penn State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Michigan won 42-7. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
My AP top 25 ballot: Michigan, West Virginia, Syracuse move up after hectic Saturday

By Kellis Robinett

November 04, 2018 07:30 AM

Well, Alabama is still clearly the best team in college football. Everything else remains up for debate.

My playoff four changed a bit after Alabama’s dominant victory over LSU. Michigan now joins Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. The Wolverines have been one of the nation’s best teams since opening the season with a loss to the Irish and just worked over Penn State 42-7. I like them better than other contenders like Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington State at the moment.

But there were many more changes in my top 25.

Here’s a complete look at how I voted:

Trending up

West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are back in the top 10 after their dramatic victory over Texas on Saturday. Many gave up on West Virginia after it lost to Iowa State, but the Cyclones are a good team and the game was on the road. Dana Holgorsen’s team has been great since then and still has a shot at winning the Big 12. It moves up to No. 8 this week.

Trending down

LSU.

I told a good friend early Saturday morning that I thought the Alabama/LSU point spread was too high. With the Tigers playing at home, it seemed like they would definitely stay within two touchdowns, even against the mighty Crimson Tide. How wrong I was. Alabama destroyed LSU. Maybe no one can stand up to Nick Saban’s team, but I expected more from LSU. It dropped to No. 10.

Say hello to ...

Mississippi State, Syracuse, Cincinnati and North Carolina State.

The Orange are in my top 25 for the first time all season. Congrats to you, Syracuse. Mississippi State, Cincinnati and North Carolina State have been here before. Here’s hoping they can stay in the top 25 this time.

Say goodbye to ...

Iowa, Virginia, Houston and Texas A&M.

Better luck next week.

My AP top 25 ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington State

8. West Virginia

9. Central Florida

10. LSU

11. Ohio State

12. Kentucky

13. Texas

14. Florida

15. Penn State

16. Boston College

17. Fresno State

18. Iowa State

19. Utah State

20. Utah

21. UAB

22. Syracuse

23. North Carolina State

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati

