Texas Wesleyan suspends OC amid controversial tweets

Texas Wesleyan has suspended its offensive coordinator after racist and homophobic social media posts were uncovered.

“Texas Wesleyan values an inclusive community and takes all accusations seriously,” the school posted on its Twitter account.

Texas Wesleyan values an inclusive community and takes all accusations seriously. Football coach Kyle Cox was suspended this morning, pending the completion of an investigation into recent allegations. — Texas Wesleyan (@TexasWesleyan) August 22, 2018

“Football coach Kyle Cox was suspended this morning [Wednesday], pending the completion of an investigation into recent allegations.”

Head coach Joe Prud’homme briefly addressed the situation after Wednesday’s practice.

“You’ve just got to work through it,” Prud’homme said. “Just have to work through it.”

Cox’s tweets from 2014 and earlier were discovered after he took to Twitter on Sunday to encourage high school prospects to use social media wisely.

“Unfollowed three recruits today, and it had nothing to do with how they played ball,” Cox wrote. “What you tweet, retweet, and like tells me a lot about whether or not you’ll be able to make it as a Ram.

“Don’t let a tweet ruin your chance at getting an education and playing at the next level!”

Those comments backfired on Cox, who has since deleted his Twitter account.

In 2014, Cox tweeted: “If I die of frostbite, I’d like everyone to know I died doing what I love: driving golf carts full of inebriated underage women.”

Cox also had posts about making a racist joke and used “gay” multiple times.

Cox is in his first season as offensive coordinator after serving as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator last season at Texas Wesleyan. He joined the staff after spending four years at TCU as a graduate assistant coach.