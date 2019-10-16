Boxer Errol Spence leaves hospital, charged with DWI

SHARE COPY LINK

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was released from the hospital and charged with driving while intoxicated six days after crashing his Ferrari in Dallas, according to Dallas Police.

Spence, who lives in DeSoto, is the world welterweight champion.

Police say he was driving at a high speed on South Riverfront Boulevard when he lost control and crashed in the early morning of October 10. Spence wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, which flipped multiple times.

He was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

