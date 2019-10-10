Errol Spence Jr. crash shakes up manager of his previous gym, but ‘God knows what he’s doing’

SHARE COPY LINK

The manager of Errol Spence Jr.’s previous gym Grady Banks said he didn’t want to believe the news when he first received word via text early morning.

Someone close to the boxer told Banks, who runs the Maple Avenue Boxing gym in Dallas, news of Spence’s gruesome car crash in Dallas early Thursday morning.

“It was devastating. Unbelievable. When I first received a text from someone sometimes you don’t want to believe it and think it might be some fake news,” Banks said.

But it was real, as Banks soon realized and Spence, who was ejected from his Ferrari after it spun out of control and flipped multiple times, was rushed to a hospital. Miraculously, he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In an odd twist of fate, Spence’s failure to wear a seat belt likely contributed to him surviving the violent crash.

“I’m just glad in that particular situation he didn’t have his seat belt on and it worked in his favor,” Banks said. “It was very heart-thumping. I just thank God for sending his angels to protect him because it could have been a lot of worse. We could be talking about something else.”

Banks said he’s heard Spence is in good spirits and “pulling out well.”

He echoed the sentiments of many across the boxing world shared on social media as news of the accident spread.

“He’s a great guy. Outside the boxing ring, very humble guy. We understand his fame and fortune but he’s a guy you could actually touch and talk to. He’s an everyday guy. He’d always say hello to you,” Banks said. “I charge that to his upbringing. His father is a good man as well. His mother, I’ve met her a couple of times, and she’s a very sweet lady.”

The boxers who train at Banks’ gym idolized Spence, he said.

“A lot of kids watched him train and how dedicated he was and how he worked and took the gym seriously,” he said. “He’s always approachable. Very nice guy. He’d talk to you about anything. Even if you don’t know him personally, he’ll talk to you as if you know him personally. Very good, all-around guy. We’re still praying for him and his family.”

SHARE COPY LINK