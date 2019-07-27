Boxing

Jose Ramirez stuns Maurice Hooker with TKO to win unified welterweight title

Dallas boxer Maurice Hooker goes for unified super lightweight title in Arlington

WBO super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker fights WBC champion Jose Ramirez Saturday night at College Park Center on the campus of UT Arlington. By
Up Next
WBO super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker fights WBC champion Jose Ramirez Saturday night at College Park Center on the campus of UT Arlington. By
ARLINGTON

Jose Ramirez came into the heart of DFW and dethroned Oak Cliff fighter Maurice Hooker for the unified junior welterweight world title.

Ramirez won with a technical knockout in the sixth round with a flurry of punches, including a left hook that left Hooker dazed and up against the ropes before the referee stopped the fight at College Park Center on the campus of UT Arlington.

It’s Hooker’s first lost. He’s now 26-1-3. Ramirez, who entered the fight as the WBC champion, improves to 28-0 with 17 knockouts.

Ramirez had Hooker up against the ropes for much of the second round and took multiple shots to the head and body. Hooker shrugged it off with a look at Ramirez before heading to his corner after the ball.

Hooker was more effective in the third round, landing several blows to the head and for the first time making Ramirez shaky on his feet. Both fighters scored impressive blows in an even fourth round.

After a successful flourish by Ramirez in the fifth, Hooker, who who looked tired, found a burst of energy and retaliated with a flourish of his own, landing consecutive jabs.

Hooker slipped twice in the first round as he backed away from a flurry of swings by Ramirez. Neither time, however, did Hooker appear to be dazed from a blow. Ramirez was the aggressor in the opening round, even if it didn’t score him many points.

Tevin Farmer defeated French challenger Guillaume Frenois in the top undercard bout in a unanimous decision.

Farmer, who is from Philadelphia, defended his IBF junior lightweight title for the fourth time since August 2018.

The 12-round fight was briefly stopped in the sixth round after Farmer landed an illegal shot below the belt. In the seventh round, Frenois threw a couple of jabs after the referee had attempted to reset the boxers.

Farmer was penalized for a second blow below the belt in the 10th round.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  