Jose Ramirez stuns Maurice Hooker with TKO to win unified welterweight title

WBO super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker fights WBC champion Jose Ramirez Saturday night at College Park Center on the campus of UT Arlington.

Jose Ramirez came into the heart of DFW and dethroned Oak Cliff fighter Maurice Hooker for the unified junior welterweight world title.

Ramirez won with a technical knockout in the sixth round with a flurry of punches, including a left hook that left Hooker dazed and up against the ropes before the referee stopped the fight at College Park Center on the campus of UT Arlington.

It’s Hooker’s first lost. He’s now 26-1-3. Ramirez, who entered the fight as the WBC champion, improves to 28-0 with 17 knockouts.

Ramirez had Hooker up against the ropes for much of the second round and took multiple shots to the head and body. Hooker shrugged it off with a look at Ramirez before heading to his corner after the ball.

Hooker was more effective in the third round, landing several blows to the head and for the first time making Ramirez shaky on his feet. Both fighters scored impressive blows in an even fourth round.

After a successful flourish by Ramirez in the fifth, Hooker, who who looked tired, found a burst of energy and retaliated with a flourish of his own, landing consecutive jabs.

Hooker slipped twice in the first round as he backed away from a flurry of swings by Ramirez. Neither time, however, did Hooker appear to be dazed from a blow. Ramirez was the aggressor in the opening round, even if it didn’t score him many points.

Tevin Farmer defeated French challenger Guillaume Frenois in the top undercard bout in a unanimous decision.

Farmer, who is from Philadelphia, defended his IBF junior lightweight title for the fourth time since August 2018.

The 12-round fight was briefly stopped in the sixth round after Farmer landed an illegal shot below the belt. In the seventh round, Frenois threw a couple of jabs after the referee had attempted to reset the boxers.

Farmer was penalized for a second blow below the belt in the 10th round.