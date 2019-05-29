Fight Night hits Fine Dining on Magnolia Avenue Thursday evening

Special to the Star-Telegram

There will be live boxing in Fort Worth Thursday night.

And it will be happening smack in the middle of the cities trendy West Magnolia Avenue restaurant row.

La Zona bar and restaurant is hosting a USA Boxing-sanctioned Fight Night on its outside patio. Rachael Juarez of the Fort Worth Boxing Club helped put together the fights.

“I think it’s really good. That area is growing so much,” Juarez said. “They needed something to kind of bring people into the area to see what’s going on over there.”

The six fights start at 8 p.m. and include a performance by Fort Worth hip hop artist Solar Slim and DJ Ronnie Heart in the ring between the first three and last three bouts.

The boxers are mostly based in North Texas and include a couple from Oklahoma. Juan Gomez, a Fort Worth native and UT Arlington student, fights Ben Gurment in the fifth bout. There is one female matchup on the card featuring a fighter from Oklahoma and Rockwall.



Tyler Casey, the owner of La Zona, said the boxing match is part of an effort to bring more people down to the area.





“I wanted to do something totally different,” Casey said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $40 and include front row seats and cocktail service. For more details and to buy tickets go to www.fightnightfw.com.

