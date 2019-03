Errol Spence Jr. talks about his bout at AT&T Stadium vs. Mikey Garcia

March 06, 2019 01:00 PM

Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. defends his IBF 147-pound title against four-division World Champion and current WBC Lightweight titleholder Mikey Garcia in a blockbuster PPV at AT&T Stadium on March 16.