Former TCU football players pick up victories at Golden Gloves regional tournament

Thirty two championship matches, including six Open Division bouts, concluded the Texas Regional Golden Gloves tournament Saturday at Watt Arena in the Will Rogers Complex.

Former TCU wide out Desmon White won his Novice 141 pound championship bout with a split decision over Keinon Douglas.

“I landed some shots, but this was my toughest fight,” said White who started boxing last June. “That was a good opponent over there and my first time to face a southpaw.”

White, who graduated from DeSoto High School in 2014 and TCU in 2018, hopes to fight in the Open Division next year after getting the required 10 bouts under his belt. White now has three fights under his belt, all wins.

“I just like to compete and showcase my talent,” said White who’s coaching at Brewer High School with his former coach at DeSoto, Todd Peterman. I’ve always been a fan of boxing so I decided to get in it.”

Aaron Curry, a Fossil Ridge grad, also played at TCU as a defensive lineman and won his championship bout in the Novice 201+ pound division.

“It was a good, hard fight,” said Curry, who won a 4-1 decision against L.D. Bell grad Cyril Ogbeide. “It was my first time facing someone that was taller than me and I had to get used to it. I started kind of slow, but picked it up.”

Curry, who works as a private security officer in the area, has always been a fan of boxing.

“It started with Floyd Mayweather, then I started looking more into it,” said Curry. “Roy Jones, Mike Tyson of course, Muhammad Ali and many others. I just love it and I picked it up as soon as I was done with football.”

White and Curry both fight out of Faith, Hope and Gloves (FHG) Boxing Club.

Kayley Ryan, a senior journalism student at TCU, is writing her own story of her experience boxing and of the Golden Gloves tournament.

Ryan, fighting out of the Reyes Boxing Club, fought in the Women’s Novice 132 lb. division took it on the chin against Mercadies Ramirez.

“It was harder than I expected,” said Ryan of her first time in the ring. “She came in with a hard right and she was a lot tougher than I expected. I may have been knocked down in the ring, but I want to keep boxing.”

Ryan was the aggressor much of the bout, but Ramirez, who works for Poly America in Grand Prairie, landed the biggest blows. Ramirez now has two wins under her belt.

Fernando Diaz, 15, a freshman at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, knocked down his opponent Deallen Larremore early in the second round.

Diaz, fighting out of the Diamond Hill Boxing Club, went on to win in a split decision to take the Senior Novice, 15-16 year old, 154 pound division.

Biggest blow of the night was landed by Dearon Bursey who delivered a shot that put Brandon Martinez on the deck in the second round of their Novice 132 pound title fight. The referee stopped the bout at that point by technical knockout.

The Open Division winners will move on to compete at the Texas State Golden Gloves tournament that runs March 6-9 and will be held back at Watt Arena.

Winners Saturday night who qualified for the state tournament are Christopher Martinez at 123 pounds and Brandon Rivas at 132.

Brandon Despain vs. Gabriel Aguilar at 141, Juan Gomez vs. Adam Salgado at 152, Quran Barton vs. Antonio Hatchett at 165, and Justin Prince vs. Jurgen Deraj at 201 were not completed at press time.