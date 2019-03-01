Two former TCU football players hoping to make a name in boxing at Golden Gloves

Fists were flying inside Watt Arena at the Will Rogers Center on day four of the Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves Tournament on Friday.

Boxers from 8 years old and up are competing for regional titles with one state qualifying bout on Friday in the Open 165 pound division.

Antonio Hatchett dominated the first round on his way to a unanimous decision against Sergio Alanis in the Open bout to qualify for the state tournament.

The Fort Worth Regional will conclude on Saturday with 33 fights and 6 Open Division fights to see who qualifies for the Texas State Golden Gloves tournament March 6-9 back at Watt Arena.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Two former TCU football players will hop in the ring on Saturday to try to take home titles.

Desmon White, a wide out for the Frogs, will be on the card in the Men’s Novice, 18-40 year-old, 141-pound division.

Former defensive lineman Aaron Curry will also fight in the Men’s Novice, 18-40 year-old, 201+ pound category.

One of the more dominating performances on Friday night came from German Lopez, who won the Senior Open, 15-16 year-old, 119 pound division.

Lopez, 16, used a left hook that forced the referee to stop his match with David Lopez midway through the second round after two previous standing eight counts.

“The first one was a right hook that buckled him and I followed that with a straight right,” said German, who starts at left wing on the Arlington High School soccer team. “The second one was a right hand too.”

German, who boxes out of Paulie Ayala’s University of Hard Knocks Boxing Club, is a junior at AHS and missed a game to compete.

The most entertaining bout of the night involved Nathaniel Primous, who defeated Adam Morrison in the semifinals of the Novice 152 pound division.

Primous, a Marshall High School and Texas Tech grad, dominated the first round, but Morrison battled back and the two were pretty much blow for blow in action packed second and third rounds.

“People say a lot of things to me about my hands,” said Primous who wants to be a surgeon. “You get hit in the head to much they say, but boxing is a passion and I love it. It’s just too much fun to let go.”

Primous, who works as a cable guy for Charter Communications, has been boxing for three years and hopes to get into medical school as soon as possible.

Primous will take on Kuinteion Newman, who defeated Marcus Simmons in the other semifinal, for the title on Saturday.