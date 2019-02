Eleider Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev faceoff ahead of world title bout

February 01, 2019 11:59 AM

Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) will fight for Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight title at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Feb. 2, 2019.