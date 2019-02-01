Alvarez-Kovalev rematch highlights three world-title-bout card at The Star on Saturday

Before Super Bowl Sunday steals the spotlight, one of boxing’s premiere events of 2019 will take place at The Ford Center at The Star in what the promotion is billing as “Super Saturday.”

And justifiably so.

That’s because the card features not one, not two, but three world title bouts headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) for Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight title. The televised card starts at 9 p.m. on ESPN with the main event on ESPN+.

Alvarez was trailing on all three scorecards when he turned things around to knock Kovalev down three times in the seventh round for an upset victory to take Kovalev’s 175-pound world title on Aug. 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Kovalev almost immediately exercised his option for a rematch.

“I made a mistake last time, but this time I will fix it,” Kovalev said Thursday at the final prefight news conference. “If not, I am not the Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev. Believe me, this Saturday will be the best version of me because I turned everything on to get in the best shape of my boxing career.

“My goal is to collect all four belts, but I dropped this belt on my way to my huge goal. After the loss, a lot of people thought I should stop my boxing career. No, that’s not in my character to stop my career by losing. When I win, I will think, stop or not to stop? But when I lose, it was 100 percent no.”

Alvarez isn’t one to get into a huge back-and-forth with his opponent, but the mild-mannered Colombian did express some frustration with Kovalev’s reasons for losing the fight.

“I believe that’s a lot of excuses he’s making,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “When you lose, you have a lot of excuses. I had a great game plan with my team. If he says that was an accident, well, then he needs to get ready for another accident.”

Prior to that bout, 2018 ESPN prospect of the year Teofimo Lopez (11-0, 9-0 KOs) will fight former world title challenger Diego Magdaleno (31-2, 13 KOs).

Lopez, as usual, was matter-of-fact with his assertions.

“I’m taking over the show, and it’s with all due respect to these fighters out here,” Lopez said. “What we came out to do, and what we plan to do, is take over and exceed everybody’s expectations. People are talking very highly of me, so I have to back it up. I’m used to it through my father, who is my coach, who talks very highly of me already. Come Saturday night, you will see something bigger and better. As the opponents get tougher, we’re going to get better.”

Promoted by Top Rank, Main Events and Krusher Promotions, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel, tickets priced at $225, $165, $85, $55, and $25 are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com.





The undercard on ESPN at 9 p.m. CT includes:

Oscar Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone, 12 rounds, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title

Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF lightweight title

The undercard on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. CT includes: