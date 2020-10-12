Braves overpower Dodgers at Globe Life Field to take Game 1 of NLCS

Someone needs to tell the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers that home runs are hard to come by at Globe Life Field.

The Braves hit three home runs, including two in the top of the ninth to power past the Dodgers 5-1 Monday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

With the game tied 1-1, Austin Riley ripped a solo homer in the top of the ninth to give the Braves the lead. They added three more, including two on Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer.

The teams combined to hit four homers in the game. That should not be a surprise. The Dodgers and Braves led the majors in home runs with 118 and 103 and they were tied atop the league with a .483 slugging percentage.

The Braves had the bases loaded with two outs before Victor Gonzalez replaced Dustin May on the mound and struck out Charlie Culberson on three pitches to preserve the tie.

Freddie Freeman’s solo homer in the first inning gave the Braves the lead until the Dodgers tied it on Enrique Hernandez’s solo homer in the fifth.

Walker Buehler allowed one run on three hits and five walks and struck out seven in five innings for the Dodgers. Max Fried allowed a run on four hits and two walks and struck out nine in six innings for the Braves.

When you enter @GlobeLifeField from the north side, fans are instantly offered a wide open view from behind left field. Most fans tonight are going straight to the railing for pics and video. pic.twitter.com/OOlwHN3qSD — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) October 12, 2020

Pretty good job on the social distancing seating here at @GlobeLifeField.#NLCS pic.twitter.com/o0ZveZRt1O — Stefan Stevenson (@StevensonFWST) October 13, 2020