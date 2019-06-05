PHOTOS: Wild ending in Arlington between the Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Hanser Alberto (57) us called out as Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) stretches for the ball during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The play was overturned by replay. Guzman’s foot came off the bag by a couple of inches. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames.
Baltimore Orioles short stop Richie Martin (1) checks to see if he got Texas Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields (3) at second during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. Originally ruled out but overturned on replay. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers pitcher Drew Smyly (33) can not get to first base as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar (2) reaches during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) works during the third inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers pitcher Drew Smyly (33) works during the third inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara (30) reaches first base ahead of the throw to Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) during the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) works during the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers pitcher Drew Smyly (33) walks off the field after giving up four runs in the first inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers short stop Elvis Andrus (1) reaches first after Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) can not get a handle on the ball during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles defeated the Rangers 12-11. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers short stop Elvis Andrus (1) fouls a ball into the stands during his final at bat in the ninth inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. Andrus represented the winning run but was thrown out at first after a wild pitch. The Orioles defeated the Rangers 12-11. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Hanser Alberto (57) reaches first ahead of the throw to Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles defeated the Rangers 12-11. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Baltimore Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail (26) leaves the mound after a pitching change during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles defeated the Rangers 12-11. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) points to his dugout after reaching second during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) goes out to calm pitcher David Carpenter (49) during the fourth inning of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. Carpenter walked the first two batters. Loaded the bases. And gave up three runs in the fourth. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) stretches to get Baltimore Orioles short stop Richie Martin (1) during a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Baltimore Orioles short stop Richie Martin (1) celebrates center fielder Keon Broxton’s (9) home run, their third, of a MLB game at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June, 04, 2019. The Orioles led 9-3 after four frames. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Drew Smyly allowed back-to-back homers in the first inning Tuesday, this one to Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, and lasted only 3 1/3 innings.
AP