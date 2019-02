Texas Law Hawk honors Evel Knievel with motorcycle jump over 101 cases of beer

February 17, 2019

Bryan Wilson, Fort Worth attorney and self-proclaimed Texas Law Hawk, paid tribute to the 45th anniversary of Evil Knievel's jump over 14 mack trucks at Green Valley Raceway in North Richland Hills with his own stunt during aLone Star Brahmas game.