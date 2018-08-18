Bengals Cowboys 8.18.18

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks at tight end Blake Jarwin (89, foreground) in the first quarter but the pass was incomplete as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and his team take the field before the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs on the field before the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs on the field before the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) scores a touchdown in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) with his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) is congratulated by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back George Iloka (43) and linebacker Nick Vigil (59) tackle Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) in the first quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to Dallas Cowboys running back Rod Smith (45) in the first quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys running back Rod Smith (45) runs for a first down in the first quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) reacts after recovering a fumble in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) reacts after recovering a fumble in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) and defensive back Tyree Robinson (23) flatten Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) leaps for a overthrown pass as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard (21) tries for pick (pass incomplete) in the second quarter as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Dallas Cowboys in the first home pre-season game in Arlington, Saturday, August 18, 2018.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com