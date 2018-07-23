Rangers fans had a plan to deal with the heat

On a day that saw another high temperature record bested, it took a special kind of baseball fan to cheer on the Texas Rangers in Sunday afternoon game.
Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.