Dallas Stars Night at the Rangers ballpark. Stars team captain and left wing Jamie Benn, goalie Ben Bishop, and defenseman Stephen Johns take batting practice before the game and are scheduled to throw out first pitches in the pre-game ceremonies.
Luka Doncic, like most men, has a crush on Jennifer Aniston. He was recently quoted in a story by Bleacher Report as saying, "I hear she's single now. I mean, she's nice. I just like her." Has he heard from the recently divorced Ms. Aniston?
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle thinks Thursday night's 2018 NBA Draft was a "defining moment in this rebuild" for the organization. "We're going to propel forward with the idea that we've got to start winning games."
Dallas Mavericks second round pick Jalen Brunson won two NCAA titles with Villanova and won the Bob Cousy Award last season. But he's not thinking about those accomplishments right now. No, he's focused on helping the Mavs in any way possible.