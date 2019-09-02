Hurricane Dorian now ‘stationary.’ Five dead in Bahamas as Florida awaits turn north

Florida braces for ominous Hurricane Dorian In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

In 24 hours, Hurricane Dorian has inched a mere 70 miles.

In that time, the deadly storm razed parts of the northern Bahamas, set records as a ferocious Category 5 hurricane and took at least five lives, according to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Meanwhile in Florida, residents watched the already-devastating storm crawl toward them — waiting for a northern turn that would spare the coast from the worst of the 145 mph winds.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, the Category 4 storm was sitting stationary 105 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach and still wreaking havoc in Freeport, flooding shelters fulled of terrified evacuees and swamping the airport.

Forecasters predict Dorian will make its northern turn in the next day or so near Palm Beach County and weaken as it travels up the coast, with about an 80 mile buffer between the eye wall and the packed shore. The storm has hurricane force winds extending 45 miles in either direction from the center, with tropical storm force winds stretching 150 miles each way.

“It is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast,” the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. “Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track. In addition, Dorian’s wind field is predicted to expand, which would bring hurricane-force winds closer to the east coast of Florida even if the track does change.”

On Labor Day, much of Florida’s coast remained under a hurricane or tropical storm watch, but as of the 5 p..m. update all of South Florida was out of the cone. Some tropical storm force winds are expected to hit Broward County by Monday night. There are no watches or warnings in Miami-Dade.

Instead of Labor Day barbecues, residents across Florida hunkered down in their shuttered homes, already stocked up on gas, water and snacks, glued to television news stations.

Tolls were suspended on South Florida roads. Palm Beach International Airport closed on Monday, and flights were suspended at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at noon. Deputies in Martin County closed two major causeways leading to area beaches.

At Sexton Plaza, a popular beach-side hub in Vero Beach, gawkers took selfies in front of the increasingly choppy surf. A blustery wind blew salt and sand as a police officer, Jennifer Brumley, urged them to evacuate east of U.S. Highway 1.

“People have been talking about this turn, but it hasn’t turned yet,” Brumley said. “It’s still heading west. It could turn. We want it to turn, but what if it doesn’t?”

Gusts of tropical-storm force winds were starting. One gust of 47 miles per hour was reported at the Juno Beach Pier, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going north,” said Ann Huff, a 30-year Juno Beach resident who huddled under a sea grape tree near the beach with her husband and French Bulldog as a rain squall passed through. “When I was pregnant, I knew I was going to have a boy. I have the same feeling here. It’s going north.”

Authorities weren’t taking any chances.

Residents of 72 nursing homes or assisted living facilities along Florida’s coast have been evacuated, and some hospitals from New Smyrna Beach to Port St. Lucie have begun evacuating patients.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, at a morning press conference, implored healthcare facility administrators to update the state on how their generators are working and their evacuation status. “If you have a generator, and something’s wrong with the generator, you need to tell us that,” he said.

In Port St. Lucie, authorities opened up five shelters for coastal evacuees — nearly 300 people showed up at Fort Pierce Central High by Monday afternoon. Bill Johnson, Palm Beach County’s director of emergency management, said there were about 2,600 people across the county’s 11 open shelters at last count. With Broward County under a tropical storm watch, Mayor Mark Bogen said shelters were only about 7 percent of capacity.

Families started streaming in Monday afternoon, carrying blankets and pillows. Children clutched stuffed animals. Inside, people can get a meal, bathe and watch weather updates from a large TV tuned to the news.

“Where I’m living, I just didn’t feel safe,” said Stefanie Passieux, 35, who smoked a cigarette outside the school as rain began to fall.

Over in the Bahamas, the scope of the historic hurricane’s wrath was clear.

Residents in the capital of Nassau were trying to escape rising water in the midst of an island-wide blackout.

Donald Rolle, the administrator for South Abaco, described the scene on North Abaco as sheer devastation. “Pray for us,” he pleaded.

In Marsh Harbour, close to the spot where Dorian made its second landfall, one Abaco resident reported whole buildings gone, metal roofs that had vanished and terrible destruction.

“Just total devastation in Marsh Harbour,” said Laine Snow, whose home in Little Harbour about 20 miles to the south was spared the worst of the winds. “It is devastating and extremely emotional. There’s no businesses left. There’s just absolutely nothing,” she said.

She said restaurants near the water in Marsh Harbour were destroyed, all the boats in the harbor were damaged or gone and the main supermarket, Maxwell’s, lost its metal roof.

After pounding the Abacos and leaving a trail of snapped trees, flipped-over cars and missing rooftops in the northern Bahamas, Dorian moved over to low-lying Grand Bahama, where it stalled for hours. The Bahamian press reported that the airport at Grand Bahama Island was under five feet of water.

Islanders reported tidal surges of up to 23 feet. Wind gusts were clocking in at up to a staggering 200 milers per hour. “These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island during most of the day, causing extreme destruction on the island,” the National Hurricane Center said in a 10 a.m. advisory.

Miami Herald staff writers Jacqueline Charles, Charles Rabin and Martin Vassolo contributed to this report. WLRN staff reporter Madeline Fox also contributed.