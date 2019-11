dfwVarsity Extra Newsletter WATCH: Dallas Lake Highlands linebacker Jeremiah Richards causes and recovers Mansfield Summit fumble November 19, 2019 01:40 AM

Dallas Lake Highlands linebacker Jeremiah Richards causes and recovers a Mansfield Summit fumble with 5:13 left in the game ending the Jaguars' hopes for a comeback. The Wildcats won 35-19 to advance to the area round to play Flower Mound Marcus.