Rangers’ Elvis Andrus understands citizenship in a way that Democratic candidates don’t

Elvis Andrus describes becoming a U.S. citizen Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, a native of Venezuela, became a U.S. citizen Friday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, a native of Venezuela, became a U.S. citizen Friday morning.

With all the ways of abandoning our nation’s immigration laws that the Democratic presidential candidates are championing, coupled with congressional extremists of the same mind , an Arlington baseball player has provided an insightful example of doing it the right way.

Elvis Andrus, the Texas Rangers two-time All Star shortstop, celebrated his newly-acquired American citizenship last week. His testimony is inspirational in a time of irrationality that has replaced common sense.

Standing next to a statue of Lady Liberty with his citizenship certificate in one hand and an American flag in the other, through an endearing smile, Andrus proclaimed: “I will always be very proud of where I came from and I am humbled where my journey has taken me. I’ve learned so much in this journey to U.S. citizenship. I’m thankful and grateful for the rights and freedoms of Americans and will never take that for granted.”

Meanwhile on the campaign trail, empowered by the insanity of the “Squad” in Congress and the liberal media, Democrats are determined to prevent vital measures to control, as our Constitution requires, admission to our country or to enforce the right way to gain legal status to be here.

Since Texas has most of the Southern border to protect from illegal entry, we should be ever vigilant in demanding that the immigration laws of our country are fully enforced. Without protected borders, we lose not only our state but also our country.

President Donald Trump is trying very hard to bring a solution to the crisis at the border and getting no help from Democrats obsessed with overturning the 2016 election. Americans see this as the top issue that will decide their votes next year.

Seemingly lost in all of this ludicrous behavior is the time-honored process that Andrus followed to secure his privileged role as an American citizen. It welcomes immigrants who are willing to meet their responsibilities as citizens and builds on the remarkable success that makes us the country of choice throughout the world.

As a refresher sorely needed right now, here is but a summary of what you can find on the usa.gov website on how to legally enter our country and become an American citizen:

After getting the familiar Green Card through one of the many ways an immigrant can legally get one, citizenship follows in five years or just three if one files as the spouse of a U. S. citizen.

During the waiting period, you learn how to meet the requirements for citizenship, including exhibiting an attachment to the principles and ideals of the U. S. Constitution, a basic knowledge of our history, government and civic principles, and demonstrating good moral character.

Responsibilities an immigrant must adhere to include respecting and obeying federal, state and local laws, recognizing the rights, beliefs and opinions of others, paying income taxes and other levies honestly and on time and, if the need should arise, defending the country.

Then, after passing a written test to demonstrate an understanding of those principles, like Andrus did, an immigrant can take the oath of allegiance to the U.S.

Citizenship is the common thread that connects all Americans. We are a nation bound not by race or religion but by the shared values of freedom, liberty, and equality.

These standards are not racist, as some pandering to extreme and dangerous ideologies would say. These values are what has made us the most successful society in human history. Elvis Andrus knows this, and he confirmed it honorably.

Shouldn’t we ask those who represent us or seek to do so to enforce these important standards? If not, why not?