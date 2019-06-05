When Donald Trump wins Tarrant County again in 2020, he should thank Robert Mueller

Mueller declines to clear Trump in first statements on Russia Investigation Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation on May 29, 2019. "Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," he said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation on May 29, 2019. "Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," he said.

A very wise former U.S. House speaker famously reminded us that “all politics is local.” That was more than 35 years ago, and it still applies.

In just nine short minutes last week, special counsel Robert Mueller ensured that Tarrant County would be colored red on Election Day in 2020.

That’s important because our community is seen as a linchpin in the state’s long record of casting its electoral votes for the Republican presidential candidate.

Democrats see Texas as a swing state and a key to victory for whoever runs against President Donald Trump. That plan has been dashed by Mueller, whom they and most of the national media were counting on to produce the outcome they have been working on for the past two and a half years.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That’s now not going to happen, and it’s not Mueller’s report but his rare personal appearance that confirmed his transparent bias in pursuit of overturning the results of the 2016 election.

Much like the rest of the country, Tarrant County voters fit into three categories.

One is composed of those who hate the president, passionately want him gone from the White House and will never consider any reason whatsoever for changing their minds.

The second group is those who steadfastly support Trump and become ever more committed to helping him win a second term as things unfold.

Neither forms a majority, so the election will be decided by those in the third group — the swing voters who are following events that will ultimately help them reach a decision to cast their ballots for the president or his opponent

I’ve been around the people of our area for more than 50 years — much of that time in public life. I believe most are fair minded and opposed to government officials attempting to use their powers to manipulate outcomes.

That’s exactly what Mueller and his band of Democratic partisans have been doing since the beginning of Trump’s presidency in a determined effort to find him implicated in collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.

After an exhaustive investigation of the president and everyone around him, they could find neither collusion nor obstruction. The infamous “insurance policy” described by corrupt FBI agents as a way to remove Trump in case he was elected had been cancelled.

Yet Mueller, in obvious frustration, held a news conference to provide fodder for impeachment, saying he could not vindicate him for interfering in an investigation of a crime that never happened.

The entrenched anti-Trump media became hysterical for what they saw as the final straw that would convince Speaker Nancy Pelosi to cave in to the extreme left in her party and get underway with Trump’s prosecution.

Pelosi, however, has remained reluctant, knowing that the U. S. Senate would do what Mueller said he couldn’t do — clear the president once and for all.

The fact that Mueller wouldn’t take questions from reporters or appear before Congress for grilling, as Attorney General William Barr has done, is totally unfair and proof he doesn’t want to be further exposed as the partisan he certainly is.

And that’s why the majority of those in that third group of Tarrant County voters are going to support Trump notwithstanding his many imperfections.

If you are a Trump hater and doubt such a prediction, try to find those beyond your political realm and ask them what they think about the fixation on removing the president at the expense of everything else that needs the attention of our national leaders.

Impeachment may still happen, and it would move even more of them to say the witch hunt is and has been a travesty that has brought our government to a standstill with people left wanting for some kind of progress to make our lives better.