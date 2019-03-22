Texas energy country a good place to challenge Democrat presidential contenders

This newspaper has done a great job of informing its readers of plans by the Tarrant County Democratic Party to bring all the party’s presidential candidates to town.
There will be more like Kamala Harris, the first to visit Fort Worth, as the campaign season continues to ramp up.
I consider this to be great news for local voters. The opportunity to engage all of them about matters important to us here in one of the country’s last urban areas that has remained a traditional Republican stronghold should not be missed.
We can start with questions about what any of them have in mind about their plans to eviscerate our local economy, the jobs connected to it, and the loss of funding for critical quality-of-life benefits we currently enjoy.
If you doubt their intentions to do that, you must have missed the fact that all of them have either co-sponsored or signed on to the Green New Deal authored by 29-year-old New York socialist Alexandria “I’m the boss” Ocasio-Cortez.
We should ask why any of them – some with considerable political experience and veteran members of our federal government – are seemingly under the spell of the freshman member of the House of Representatives who currently enjoys a 31 percent favorability rating from voters in her own home state.
When they show up here, they should be made aware that they have arrived in the place where vast amounts of clean-burning natural gas are being produced to power our national economy and light the homes of Americans across the country.
Under the terms of Ocasio-Cortez’ ludicrous edict they are embracing, we won’t get to do that. So, what are their plans for thousands who will wind up unemployed?
What about the loss of millions of dollars that are being pumped into increased public services and facilities every year from the largess of that vital energy source?
They probably will respond, if they are serious about their support for the Green New Deal, that the earth will end in 12 years if we don’t eliminate the use of fossil fuels, and it’s just too bad about our local bad luck with their solution to the imagined crisis.
Then, they should be confronted with an Associated Press report that a reader sent to me last week.
It told of a United Nations senior official who says “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed.”
He explained governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.
While that time frame would seem to coincide with how much time we have left to eliminate gasoline engines, cows, and reconstruct every building in the country, it actually doesn’t.
That’s because that Associated Press report appeared in newspapers on June 29, 1989. That was 30 years ago, and we haven’t lost any nations to global warming.
There are many, many other missed deadlines like that, without consequences. Just Google the question and take a look.
Finally, if the candidates are still willing to take other questions, they should be confronted by a Star-Telegram opinion piece from last Tuesday.
A Tribune News Service writer cited scientific conclusions that the reductions in CO2 emissions in the United States over the past 12 years were nullified by the increases of that global warming gas in China alone.
If voters are paying attention to reality instead of the pandering by these candidates over something that’s patently ridiculous on its face, then Tarrant County and all of Texas will remain governed by qualified adults.
And we will continue to reap the rewards of an economy that lifts us all while, at the same time, enjoying an ever-cleaner, healthier environment.
