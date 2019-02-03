Where do your rights end and your neighbors’ begin? Cities must decide

Having completed extensive research on the impact of short-term rentals in cities around the world, a professor in the prestigious McGill University’s School of Urban Planning has summarized his findings:
“You can’t throw a rock in the country right now without hitting a city that’s moving to more aggressively regulate short-term rentals,” says Assistant Professor David Wachsmuth, as reported by CNBC in an extensive, multi-part story aired last May.
In case you haven’t noticed – and you may not have unless you own a house to rent to visitors or live in a neighborhood that has experienced problems with those who do – North Texas cities are among those that could be hit with Wachsmuth’s figurative rock.
Area mayors and members of city councils are on the proverbial horns of one of those dilemmas where any sort of solution to the problems of unwanted guests in neighborhoods will result in making some of their constituents unhappy.
A recent Star-Telegram headline that said area cities are “struggling” to regulate short-term rentals used the perfect word to describe their efforts.
There are a variety of things cities can potentially do to rein in raucous parties of unwelcome tourists temporarily staying in the middle of a neighborhood and disrupting the peace and tranquility of residents who demand relief.
The quick solution that appeals to many is to have the city ban the practice of renting homes for terms of less than 30 days, such as Grapevine and Hurst have done. But it turns out such action is not as simple as that may seem, and comes up short of settling the matter of how cities exercise their considerable powers to regulate private property.
In Grapevine, as reported in last Monday’s coverage on Page 1 of this newspaper, owners of homes put up for short-term rental took the city to court. The judge assigned to the case immediately halted enforcement of the ban.
The case is headed to trial in July. It’s not the only time cities have wound up in court over their efforts to regulate the practice and, so far, it all remains a work in progress.
Perhaps, some may say, the solution is to have the Texas Legislature settle the issue with a new law that takes the matter out of the hands of local governments.
Already, there are those who say any state regulatory action should await the outcome of the cases before the courts. That won’t happen before the legislature adjourns, but a stopgap measure is possible.
Arlington’s burgeoning tourism industry has put it in the spotlight as the city council has been hearing from residents and owners of short-term properties for months, and finds itself still looking for a way forward.
In the council’s last meeting, a three-part approach was outlined and could be tried. At least for the time being.
First, after reviewing police and code-compliance reports, they gave approval for the enforcement of current regulations to stop abuses that could be further enhanced by implementing the second initiative.
That would be requiring registration of such properties, to include the size of homes, number of rooms, how it is advertised and how many people are authorized to occupy it.
Third, the council has asked for citizen input and feedback for designating certain districts in the city where rentals would be allowed and outlawed beyond those specified areas.
While no one sees those efforts as a final resolution, it at least moves efforts forward while awaiting court decisions and any possible legislative action.
With upcoming city council and mayoral elections around the area, this issue may take center stage as candidates are pressed for solutions.
Voters should probe beyond easy answers, because there aren’t any.
