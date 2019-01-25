Anti-Trump media have lost the public, forfeited vital role in democracy

When one of Robert Mueller’s investigators calls out fake news in a discredited leftist media outlet, you know it’s now far beyond mere conservative criticism of how far biased journalism has fallen in our country.
It’s no wonder that public trust in the media continues to plummet. A report in the recent Columbia Journalism Review also concluded that a growing number of Americans say their change in attitudes toward it all is permanent.
The report goes on to say, “When people were asked why they don’t trust the media, about 45 percent referred to things like inaccuracy, bias, fake news, and alternative facts, the latter two being common descriptions given by Donald Trump and members of his administration.”
When BuzzFeed dropped the bombshell story saying the president had suborned perjury by ordering his felonious former attorney to lie to prosecutors and Congress, the national media and their Democrat cohorts spent the entire day trumpeting the end of Trump’s presidency.
Then came the even greater bombshell of the only time the Mueller team has ever commented on a media account of their work, saying BuzzFeed’s story was doo-doo. (My word, but an apt synonym.)
Celebratory liberal media across national sound waves and throughout the Interwebs during the day had used some form of the word “impeachment” more than 200 times.
It should be noted, in large type, that NBC has invested $400 million in BuzzFeed and created a “strategic partnership” enlarging, along with virulent MSNBC, the number of ways the Peacock Network attempts to influence public opinion in favor of Democrats and socialist policies while spreading hatred of the president.
All of this came on the heels of another revelation from the former executive editor of the iconic leftist newspaper, the New York Times, saying that it has become “unmistakably anti-Trump” in its so-called news coverage.
In her new book “Merchants of Truth,” Jill Abramson, a 17-year career veteran of the Times, takes on her successor, Dean Baquet for helping to usher in the era of the mainstream media becoming the “opposition party.”
FOX News describes some facts that the left hates about Abramson’s accounts:
“Though Baquet said publicly he didn’t want the Times to be the opposition party, his news pages were unmistakably anti-Trump,” Abramson writes, adding that she believes the same is true of the Washington Post. “Some headlines contained raw opinion, as did some of the stories that were leveled as news analysis.”
Predictably, Times’ defenders have been relentless in attempts to discredit Abramson even though she is critical of Trump and has objected to some of the FOX coverage of her book.
Next up is the annual report from the Media Research Center analyzing what they say is “every moment of coverage of President Trump on the ABC, CBS, and NBC evening newscasts.”
Their findings for 2018 confirms that the Trump presidency was the biggest story across the media and that the tone of coverage remains “incessantly hostile” with 90 percent of their reporting.
But there’s this – regardless that those evening newscasts are seen by about 23 million people each night, “polls show this negative coverage has had no discernible impact on the public’s attitudes toward the president.”
That conclusion can be validated by looking back at the Columbia Journalism Review I started with. Much of the public just doesn’t believe what it reads and hears, and that unfortunate outcome can be laid squarely at the feet of the media, which have willfully forfeited their vital place in our democracy
