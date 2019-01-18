Millions more reasons to love Texas, but some reason for fear

If you needed any reminder of the remarkable part of the country where most of us live, you need to look no further than the latest population figures for the year just past.
Texas is again the fastest-growing of all the states. Our numbers increase by about 1,000 people every day. Yes, every day. That means Texas grew during 2018 by a city almost the size of Arlington.
When adding up the combined residents of the four states that surround Texas, you come up with about half our population, which is approaching the 29 million mark that will be achieved before this year’s end. We’ll likely hit 30 million within the next two or three years.
Closer to home the numbers are even more awesome. Our urban region is the fourth-largest in the country and, with a current population nearing 7.5 million, the fastest-growing of them all.
Then there’s a distinction for Tarrant County not matched anywhere else in the state. We are the only county with two cities the size of Fort Worth and Arlington.
Of the nation’s 25 largest cities, six of them are in Texas. No other state has as many on that list. California has only four and New York has but one.
Among the metropolitan areas larger than ours, their growth rates since the 2010 census has come nowhere close to ours, which exceeds 15 percent. New York’s is less than 4 percent, about the same as Los Angeles, and Chicago is less than 1 percent, on the verge of decreasing.
According to Forbes, the U. S. Census Bureau has reported that in the five years from 2012 to 2016, more than 520,000 Californians moved out. Their main destination? You guessed it, more than 114,000 of them came to Texas.
Here’s what that Forbes report from last summer said was the reason for that migration out of one of the most liberal states in the country:
“For more than a decade, California has consistently lost residents to other states, with the middle class and entrepreneurs alike driven out (emphasis added) by the nation’s highest marginal income tax rate (13.3 percent), a heavy regulatory burden, and high housing costs inflated by restrictive zoning, environmental rules, and development fees that add about $200,000 to the price of a typical new home.”
A recent Fox News report said the out-migration from New York and Chicago was due to much the same circumstances. All three of those big metropolitan areas are dominated by Democrats in power.
The latest of them just elected and/or re-elected are promising more socialist initiatives that are destined to increase the number of people who don’t want to live under a system that has proven to fail everywhere it is tried throughout history.
I suppose those places will ultimately be populated largely by the beneficiaries of the notion that they can somehow obtain free stuff until they come to the realization that those funding their government-sponsored windfall have left.
A year from now we all will be counted again. The results of the 2020 census is expected to provide Texas increased power in Washington with three more seats in the U. S. House of Representatives.
That will then produce what is likely to be a long battle over redistricting, beginning with the Texas Legislature attempting to design congressional boundary lines that will ensure the state remains as red as possible
Concerns abound that the desired outcome will be more challenging than in recent times as a result of those abandoning the liberal states they fled, then forgetting why.
So, we’ll take all the good news about our growth with a cautionary note and hope that our new neighbors will embrace the conservatism that has made Texas such a popular place to live and prosper.
