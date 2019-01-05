Trump impeachment would fracture foundation, foment unrest

When a new year dawns there are always those who look back on the one just ended and say they are glad to see it gone. There’s hope the new one will be better. But will it?
What lies ahead on the national political scene portends a rough ride for us all. And it won’t be confined to just the next 12 months. We are in for a tumultuous experience all the way to November 2020.
Democrats in Congress have mounted their steeds and are eager, with enthusiastic help from the leftist media, to make it so.
Retired area Congressman Joe Barton provided the most succinct warning of any of those making predictions of what is coming our way.
He talked of a rude awakening for Republicans and especially for Trump: “He doesn’t know what’s about to hit him.”
If there is any doubt of the accuracy of such a forecast, you only have to review the eager predictions from any of the national media that would make Barton look like a sage.
CNN, through their legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, has provided a summary for us — and the Trump-bashing network couldn’t be more eager for it all to get underway.
Calling 2018 a “brisk warmup of what’s to come,” he first sounds an ominous tone in reviewing the “blockbuster” results so far of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of partisans in constant pursuit of crimes implicating the president.
Honig says for us all to “buckle up.”
No matter the lack of definition of what law Trump has supposedly violated, there is the certainty of coming up with something — anything that will help to overturn the results of the 2016 election.
Now in control of the House of Representatives, Democrats are eagerly coordinating an avalanche of subpoenas and endless investigations that will conclude sufficient evidence for impeachment.
The CNN report identifies the early targets of at least three powerful House committees as being Russian election interference; Trump’s tax returns and personal finances; payments of hush money; and the appointment of the acting attorney general.
Those committee chairs have pretty much concluded their findings even before their work begins. The third president in our history is going to get impeached (and then acquitted in the Senate) unless something really unexpected develops.
Alas, there is something that really should take precedence over this dark agenda that will put the country even deeper into a constitutional crisis.
Former FBI director and Democrat favorite James Comey has described the superior way to deal with Trump. Congress should take heed.
He concludes in a USA Today report that impeachment would “let the country off the hook” and leave Trump supporters everywhere believing the president had been the victim of a coup.
An interesting conclusion from the guy who let Hillary Clinton off the hook, but he’s absolutely correct in saying it is the business of voters to decide who is president.
That process is already underway with what some analysts say could be as many as two dozen Democrat candidates vying for the opportunity to replace Trump.
That’s how this is supposed to be done, and all the hate-driven motives to deny it disrespects the very foundation of our country’s representative democracy.
