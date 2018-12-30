Excitement building as fast as new venues in Arlington

As the new year dawns in Arlington, the city is in transition as the current decade comes to a close. Eager anticipation awaits the 2020s as a period of remarkable achievement eclipsing all that has led the city to this time in its history.
Few other cities in the country have as much happening that will shape its future in such profound ways that will lift the prospects of all its residents.
In his annual state of the city address a couple of weeks ago, it took Mayor Jeff Williams a full hour to cover it all in front of a record crowd in the city’s new Esports Stadium, itself having received the Outstanding Venue award for the burgeoning electronic gaming industry.
Hour-long speeches aren’t usually that popular with big audiences but this one was an exception. The crowd remained in full focus amid the sights and sounds that unfolded in front of them of all that is happening in “The American Dream City.”
Just across Johnson Creek, the future of Globe Life Park is emerging with the coming of an XFL football franchise moving in just over a year from now.
“Arlington is becoming one of the top sports and entertainment destinations in the Southwest,” said Neil Leibman, co-owner of the Texas Rangers. “The addition of XFL will add to the year-round excitement for fans in Arlington and all of North Texas.”
Another block away, the 300-room, five-star Live! by Loews hotel and convention center is topped out and on schedule, with the $150 million project set for completion in August.
It’s adjacent to the $250 million Texas Live! entertainment extravaganza that debuted last summer and is exceeding expectations. The first Times Square-style New Year’s Eve celebration is all set to take place there Monday night.
Patrons there anytime have the opportunity to see how its plaza will provide a dramatic sense of arrival to the new Globe Life Field next door as its seating bowl and retractable roof structure come into full view.
The voter-approved $1.2 billion ballpark for the Texas Rangers is on schedule to host Opening Day ceremonies in just under 15 months. Fans and players alike will welcome games untroubled by inclement weather and free from the oppressive heat of summertime in Texas.
Just a short drive to the South, work on the $1.4 billion expansion of the General Motors Assembly Plant – the most productive in the company’s world-wide network – continues, ensuring a promising future for the city’s largest private employer and biggest corporate taxpayer.
With the closing year’s completion of several hundreds of millions in new facilities on the campus of UT Arlington, the university is poised for continued growth. With on- and off-campus enrollment now the largest in the University of Texas System, President Vistasp Karbhari tells us it’s all about producing graduates who will change the world.
An expanding companion to the university’s success, Downtown Arlington revitalization is taking shape at a record pace. There are new restaurants and entertainment venues, along with multifamily housing projects recently opened and new ones rising that are bringing the population in the city’s center to new heights.
A centerpiece of all of that is the ongoing work on the transformation of the main thoroughfare through downtown: The Abram Street rebuild is a $26 million voter-approved project that is set for completion in 2020. It will feature a major gathering place at the confluence of the city hall plaza and the Levitt Pavilion, where 50 free concerts are held every year.
These highlights lead to spinoffs from this kind of success, and is why it takes an hour-long presentation to cover them all.
We mark the coming of the new year and the decade to follow and pause for a moment and say — yeah, it’s going to be a happy one for sure.
