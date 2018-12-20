‘Good will toward men’ starts with each of us

As Christians the world over reach the day set aside to celebrate the birth of a miracle baby that took place in the ancient city of Bethlehem 2000 years ago, we are reminded of a message that seems profoundly important in our country right now.
While the words recorded by the Apostle Luke are among the most familiar in the entire Bible, perhaps we should pause a little longer with them as we approach another Christmas Day on Tuesday.
The setting is in a field of sheep. An angel appears to the shepherds who were keeping watch over their flocks and they react with fear – something most of us today would display if such a thing happened to us.
But God’s messenger put them at ease by assuring them that they were bringing good news and great joy not only to them but to all people.
After delivering their instruction of where to find this newborn baby, the angel departed among a multitude of heavenly hosts, praising God and saying – and here’s the part we need to hear right now – “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
I realize that some who read my column today are not Christians. Others aren’t buying this story at all. For the sake of full disclosure, I do believe. All of it. Just as it is written.
Regardless of religious preferences, including those choosing no religion whatsoever, the words of hope for peace and good will are meant, as the angel promised, for all people.
Our nation today doesn’t seem very peaceful as we witness the actions of government officials. Then we experience those who are derisively delivering their version of the news of the day, and we respond in kind.
Sadly, the notion of any sort of good will toward each other seems to have been all-but-forgotten. Our discourse involving the affairs of state and those we have chosen to lead us has promoted hurtful ill will instead.
OK, I know some are thinking, “who assigned this guy to preach to us?”
It’s really not my intention to do that, and I confess my own failings in this matter. Instead, my point is to suggest we think about the essential aspects of what the angel was saying to those shepherds. And to ask ourselves if we should consider the value of doing a better job of practicing peace and good will as we try to sort out the divisions that have separated us more decidedly than at any time in many years.
We are so focused on the imperfect man in the White House that we deny ourselves the benefits of the great joy that could be ours if we instead examined the life of that baby who grew to manhood and gave us the only example of perfection ever found in all of human history.
If we did that, maybe a realization would arise that neither the president nor those who hold him in such disdain are really worth sacrificing that sense of joyfulness that is there for us to embrace.
Sometime later, some wise men sought to find the newborn king the angels had heralded, and brought him gifts to signify their recognition of his coming reign as the prince of peace.
In accordance with custom at this time of the year, most of us will exchange gifts with friends and family. As that familiar scene unfolds this time, I’m going to try to see the greater meaning in that tradition and be reminded of the good will that should accompany it all.
As intangible as the concept may seem, it’s really a kindness that bestows a mutual benefit on both the giver and receiver that could result in joy more valuable than anything else.
Merry Christmas, everyone.
