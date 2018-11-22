Arlington switching on, lighting up holiday season

There is no better destination for those seeking a memorable holiday experience than what is taking place in Arlington’s entertainment district. There’s so much to see and do, it could take a couple of days to discover it all.
We’ll start with the longest-standing celebration of the season, with Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas already underway and continuing through Dec. 30.
Of course there’s the park’s rides – more than two dozen of them ranging from the coasters to rides for the kids. Then the place has the added sparkle of the Frosty Snowhill, Merry Marketplace, and personal visits with Santa.
There’s Christmas Karaoke for Kids, toe tapping with the Holiday Hams, and a journey into Miss Persimmons’ Christmas Shop. And, season-inspired food and special treats.
Park officials promise “enchanting” experiences and, as past experience has shown, they will deliver.
Next, the Texas Christkindl Market is returning for its eighth year, and this time you will find it in the plaza of the amazing Texas Live! complex right between the big sports venues of Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium.
Celebrating the season “German style” has become a regional tradition here where you will find shopping, great food, and lots of fun for everyone.
Inspired by a cherished German tradition that is enhanced by the city’s 60-year sister city relationship with Bad Konigshofen, Germany, this family-friendly market features a unique shopping experience for holiday gifts, decorations and one-of-a-kind treasures.
There are handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list, authentic German gifts and collectibles, all anchored by the extraordinary experience inside the world-renown Kathe Wohlfahrt storehouse from Rothenberg, Germany.
Back by popular demand, and this year inside Globe Life Park, is Enchant Christmas. It will once again illuminate North Texas skies with its World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze & Market.
Last year, more than 250,000 people unwrapped a new holiday tradition at the most scenic wonderland in Texas. This year, the family tradition features a new heart-warming theme, an updated adventure in the light maze, and a larger, dazzling Artisans’ Market.
A centerpiece for the experience is The World’s Largest Holiday Light Maze. Based on the children’s storybook “Eddie - The Mischievous Elf,” written by Leanne Johnston, guests will hunt through the light maze to find lost presents. If you help Santa save Christmas, you’ll be rewarded with a special “thank you.”
There’s the Enchant Christmas Artisans’ Market expanding into the concourse halls of Globe Life Park, with room for up to 100 local artists and businesses — all of it under a spectacular overhead lighting display while you shop for gifts like home decor, jewelry, holiday sweets and more.
Discover the all-New Skating Trail, which takes you through the brilliant light displays. An experience like no other in North Texas!.You can rent skates right on site.
Also new for 2018, the luxury suites of Globe Life Park can be reserved for private, VIP experiences. Groups can enjoy all the fun of Enchant, along with fine dining with festive foods while overlooking the magical wonderland located on the field.
No matter if you’re young or young-at-heart, there’s a visit with Santa to tell him your Christmas wishes and then story time as Mrs. Claus reads her favorite holiday stories.
Relax and enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone, then enjoy nightly live music and entertainment.
In order to control crowding inside the event, Enchant provides for ticket sales and bookings for your entrance times on their website. They also recommend coming during off-peak hours and the last two hours every night available at a reduced price.
Such planning ahead further facilitates taking in the rest of what’s happening in Arlington’s ever-expanding sports and entertainment wonderland. Check the websites for the venues for all the details.
Comments