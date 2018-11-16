Cornyn visit echoes need for common sense in Washington

The visit to Fort Worth and Arlington last week by U. S. Sen. John Cornyn reminded me of the time I spent with him in his Washington D. C. office some 15 years ago.
It was a meeting occasioned by my having been appointed by President George W. Bush to the office of Regional Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency headquartered in Dallas with jurisdiction over Texas and its adjoining states.
As an official in the Executive Branch of the government I was in the nation’s Capitol meeting with members of Congress from those five states to get better acquainted and provide them with an opportunity to offer their perspective on the work of the agency.
As members of the Legislative Branch they were not who I reported to, but Congress does have oversight powers of federal agencies so a working relationship with its members is important to develop and maintain.
So I was making the rounds over a couple of days in and out of the offices of both houses of Congress, meeting with those elected by the people of their states and districts that I would engage from time to time in carrying out my duties.
The visit with Sen. Cornyn was among the most impactful of that experience.
With notable credentials as Texas Attorney General and as an associate justice of the Texas Supreme Court before being elected as one of our two senators, he was an impressive leader.
He was also very welcoming, friendly, and seemingly pleased that I had come to hear of his interest in the work of EPA and to provide a bit of guidance for me.
Some of the other congressional politicians I had visited with wanted to discuss specific issues of environmental protection and tell me what they liked and didn’t like about the way the agency was administering the laws Congress had handed down over the years.
Cornyn’s request of me was less complex but, at the same time, somewhat profound.
He expressed significant awareness of the work being carried out by the agency and recognized that a good deal of it was controversial. Opposing sides often differ in finding the balance between the important goals of protecting the environment while, at the same time, ensuring economic opportunity for our country.
While not mutually exclusive, there never has been a path of certainty of how to achieve those desired outcomes. It was and has always been a work in progress.
He summed up how he thought success could be achieved: “I would like to see you and the agency exercise the principles of common sense in carrying out your duties. I think that concept is often missing in the work of government.”
Out of all the others who shared what they wanted to see happen, I would always remember his wisdom. I thought, wow — that sort of cuts through all the massive volumes of rules and regulations and, if applied, could make a difference in what was achieved.
When chatting with him at an Arlington gathering last week, it occurred to me again that his rise to power as a top Senate leader, whose skills include that of building consensus among his colleagues in the upper chamber, should not have come as any kind of surprise.
He’s a force for producing results for our nation in an increasingly tough environment, and Texas is very fortunate to be able to call him our own.
The concept of common sense is actually the very precursor to the birth of our nation. It was patriot Thomas Paine who penned a wildly popular pamphlet bearing those two words as its title that inspired the American Revolution.
A great concept then, and perhaps even more so today. Only its application seems to escape many who should more fully embrace it.
