Media calls of ‘racist,’ ‘Nazi’ fall flat in Texas Trump country

Where better than Texas for President Trump to give the national media and liberal politicians more fodder to declare their disdain for him?

While the overflow Houston crowd last Monday were chanting “USA-USA-USA” when he again proudly announced himself as a “nationalist,” the cable news talking heads and Democrats sounded familiar refrains of “racist” and “Nazi” in hopes of convincing voters to fear him.

With his popularity exceeding that of his predecessor at this point in his presidency, it’s not working.

The fundamental problem with those in the grips of Trump Derangement Syndrome is, they do not understand him. Nor do they fathom his appeal to cheering audiences such as we witnessed when he came to boost the re-election of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Putting those hateful labels on the president certainly extends to those across the country showing up in record numbers to attend his rallies. By that extension, something in the neighborhood of half the country must be racists and Nazis.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta, among journalists meeting with the president at the White House the day after the Houston event, issued this declaration: “There is a concern that you are sending coded language, or a dog whistle to some Americans out there, that what you really mean is you’re a white nationalist.”

Presidents characterized as nationalists is not new. There is a long history of our nation’s commanders-in-chief putting the interests of our country ahead of that of any other. Reviewing American nationalism, Wikipedia reminds us it was nationalists led by George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison who produced the Constitution establishing a strong and totally independent nation.

Acosta is apparently misinformed with his accusation of “what it really means.” The president, in his impenetrable and combative style, would suffer no insults from the CNN partisan.

“I am very proud of our country,” he declared. “We cannot continue to allow ourselves to be duped on military and also duped on trade. All I want for our country is to be treated well, to be treated with respect. In that sense, I am absolutely a nationalist and I’m proud of it.”

Democrats are in need of being reminded of their nationalist heritage. They can find that in the words of Harvard Professor Samuel Beer, who was a speechwriter for Franklin Roosevelt. He concluded that presidents, above all other leaders, should elicit and affirm nationalism as “what makes us a people and again gives direction to our public affairs.”

Or consider the words of John Kennedy warning of our country being opposed around the world by ruthless conspiracies: “Even today there is little value in ensuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it.”

Do those great Americans also get called racists or Nazis for their defense of national patriotism and espousing our country’s exceptionalism? I didn’t think so. And neither should President Trump.

I had no enthusiasm for Donald Trump when he declared his candidacy. I didn’t vote for him in the Texas primary election.

But I do like that he has done what he promised, and I am exhausted by the relentless assault on him throughout the mainstream media, now indistinguishable from the Democratic Party.

Any notion of fairness has been completely abandoned, all to the everlasting detriment of any residue of unbiased reporting.

On Nov. 6, we’re going to see what the entire country thinks of it all.