Spousal wisdom on the Kavanaugh hearings goes viral

While trying to imagine what I could offer to the national discussion that has put so many at the throats of each other, my wife penned a Facebook message that your humble columnist could never improve upon.

With just about everything imaginable having already been voiced ad infinitum via hysterical, non-stop televised, print and social media, her thoughts collected a record number of responses and were abundantly shared across the country.

Many wanted to see it published here. So, with permission from my editors, what follows are the words of Sylvia Greene:

Such debatable and teachable moments we’ve been witnessing as senate members have wrestled with the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court Justice!

The incredible hearing and committee members’ debate illustrates what a deeply divided country we live in today.

All of it proved to be extreme political theater that may have been enjoyable to watch had the ultimate consequences of their process not been so damaging to not only the two being interviewed, but us all! My stream of thought conclusions are that:

Young people should realize that the choices they make during their teen years regarding alcohol, drugs, sex, dating, parties, posting on all social media including texts can have lasting consequences that may greatly influence their later life’s success, job and marriage opportunities, happiness, and the like.

It is essential that women and men report any type of assault or abusive action when it occurs to police, parents, counselors or other responsible adults immediately.

Dr. Ford did appear to have been traumatized by an event at age 15, but, her memory fails her on pertinent details that are essential 36 years later and allow the public in general to judge the event perhaps inaccurately based on their own personal experiences or lack thereof.

Each of us has the responsibility to make choices in life and live our lives in such a way that we are able to be believed in all circumstances; but also, to show compassion for those who make mistakes knowing that there is a path to redemption, recovery and a positive future.

Accusations need genuine corroborating evidence to be pursued by the justice system. Hearsay, assumptions and accusations alone ruin people’s lives and can be misused by others for their own purposes.

The ‘Believe All Women’ mantra can prove to be a generalization that doesn’t recognize that there are indeed unscrupulous women who would lie, just as there are men who would do so.

Our nation has allowed the three separate branches of government to become intermingled and manipulated for political purposes by those who are supposed to represent the people; but, instead represent their own political ambitions and party agendas.

Many of our federal representatives are more focused on party politics and their own ability to be re-elected than on ensuring that our government functions effectively for the people of this country.

True statesmen assess issues based on what is best for the nation and serve the will of the people expressed by their voting voice.

Social media and biased news reporting have inflamed the unnecessary rhetoric surrounding this most important decision to be made by congress. Facebook widens the divide among friends and relatives as folks post their unfiltered opinions and positions that are often uninformed, manipulated by memes posted by others, and leave lasting unintended impressions of their thoughtlessness.

My solution and personal recommendation:

Have important, calm, objective conversations with your children and grandchildren about all this.

Prayerfully seek God’s will in the outcome of the decisions to be made by congress on this issue and commit to pray for our leaders, Dr. Ford and her family, and Judge Kavanaugh and his family.

Commit to being an informed voter and elect men and women of honor who are more concerned about serving the people of this nation than personal demagoguery, maintaining their position of power or just following party lines.