Trashing those you disagree with not the American way

By now nearly everyone has become aware of just how low political discourse has fallen since the last presidential election.
But if you think it is anyway limited to the rancor on display throughout every day brought to us by the national media and via social media, you would be mistaken.
No, it has also become part of ongoing acrimony right here in our hometowns and much of it has descended into pure ugliness where exchanges between those with opposing views quickly become personal.
Those of us who regularly share our opinions via published commentary see it all the time.
There used to be a predominance of discussion dealing with issues of public policy or expressions of support or opposition to the political positions of our elected officials.
Such is a national tradition of exercising our First Amendment rights and privileges debating different views of what should shape our local communities, states and country.
Now, however, those exchanges seem to immediately turn into personal insults and attacks on those who express opposing sentiments about the direction of our republic.
Allow me the opportunity to illustrate. And, please, my skin is thick enough to withstand most nastiness so this is not me whining about those who disagree but offered as evidence of malevolence in current language.
Responding to a recent column where I described the positive state of our national economy and this century’s lowest unemployment rate, a reader decided instead of arguing the circumstances of the current business climate, to castigate me for my optimistic review.
Never mentioning the substantive points of my commentary, he chose to say I was a political jerk, self-important, egotistical, lacking in morality, proclaiming his hatred and declaring that I had gone too far and lost his respect.
He made it clear that any expression of the positive outcomes achieved under the current administration were to be rejected because of his disdain for the president.
Another email message addressing the same column did mention that the stock market had fluctuated and now the record Dow Jones index was only five or six thousand points higher since Trump’s election.
He then concluded his note with, “You are an idiot.”
There are perhaps many reasons that can be cited for this kind of vitriol and contempt for those who have anything positive to say about our national condition.
Let’s start with some of our congressional leaders and other high profile figures in the media and entertainment world who promote personal attacks on those identified as advocates, or merely suggesting any degree of success for the president’s ambitious agenda.
What has been identified as the Trump Derangement Syndrome is seemingly a viable explanation for the behaviors of some.
The term defines those with the condition as responding in a manner verging on the irrational, without regard to actual positions or actions taken.
There is a better, more honorable, and traditionally successful means of dealing with elected leaders with whom you disagree for any reason or no reason whatsoever.
The opportunity comes around with recurring frequency. It’s called Election Day.
Whatever the result, it is the way we resolve things in our system of government and, I believe, far more noble, civilized and decent than so much of what’s happening now.
The alternatives, such as an unelected special counsel with a huge staff of political partisans with unlimited access to taxpayers’ money bent on reversing the outcome of the last presidential election, are not the American way.
Neither, in my opinion, is trashing your fellow citizens because you don’t like what they say. Instead, wouldn’t it be better to address the issues, debate policy and principle and, show up at the ballot box?
It’s at least something to consider.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor, and a past administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
