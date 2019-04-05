Meeting Fort Worth, Arlington candidates a cure for cynicism, pessimism

Not sure what Texas’ elected politicians actually do? Here are explanations Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Railroad commissioner? County Court-at-Law judge? County tax assessor-collector? When you head to the polls, know what the responsibilities are of the positions on your ballot. Here's a brief explainer on some of the key elected positions in Texas

Each election cycle, particularly for local and state offices, I’m infused again with pride to live in a country where not only can just about anyone run for office, but just about everyone feels qualified.

Of course, the simple truth is, not everyone is qualified by either experience or preparation.

After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, a longtime friend with campaign experience created a nonprofit and traveled there expressly to teach women how to run for office in what most of us hoped would become a free country. What a great idea.

Since there are such resources already here for both women and men — the two parties help groom candidates, and there’s nonpartisan help out there as well — I’d love it if more first-time contenders would avail themselves of some coaching.





I’ve been around the block a few times. Because of my job, I’ve been immersed in politics, and have rubbed elbows with politicians on every level, including future presidents, for longer than I care to admit. But being a sports reporter doesn’t qualify you for quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys, and following politics doesn’t make you a politician. I know enough to know I’m not qualified to be mayor of Fort Worth, the 15th-largest city in America.





Not everyone knows that. In fact, I’ve interviewed many novice candidates for various offices who don’t appear to even follow politics. That seems pretty basic. Again, I love that everyone in America seems to feel empowered to run for just about anything. But before you file for any office, prepare.

You should, at the very minimum, know what district you’re in for every unit of government, and who represents you at the moment. Study the budget. Attend the meetings — for months, if not years — of those you seek to succeed. And it might be a good idea to keep up with local news and opinion; that big story on the front page might have something to do with your district.

Lack of knowledge and preparation is the biggest mistake I see in first-time candidates. It just about disqualifies them when they walk in the door.

Most folks complain about long-term incumbents. But many of them are there interminably because they’ve done the work necessary to know what they’re doing.

If you plan to try out for Dak Prescott’s job, throw the ball around a bit in your backyard first.

Now. Having said that.

The Star-Telegram’s Editorial Board has just about wrapped up interviews with a myriad of local candidates for the May 4 election, as early voting starts Monday, April 22. And I can’t tell you how uplifting the process is.

Yes, there are some nonstarters lacking the experience, knowledge and sophistication to supplant or succeed a seasoned veteran. But for every one of them there are two or three of the most earnest, civic-minded people you’d ever hope to meet.

In most cases, they’ve been involved in neighborhood and civic organizations, giving of their time to make their communities better for no pay. In more than one or two instances, they’ve even formed their own nonprofits to minister or mentor youths. That’s called civics. That’s called character. That’s called integrity. As Al Pacino’s character concludes in Scent of a Woman, that’s the stuff leaders should be made of.

Much of the time, novice candidates have been drafted into service by friends, family and acquaintances who admire the leadership these folks have already shown behind the scenes. And the number of candidates who are in it for the right reasons, especially at the local level, is encouraging. In addition, I can tell you that campaigning, done right, is most arduous, and requires great sacrifice by both candidate and family.

I come out of these interviews with more optimism for the American republic than before.

That hopefulness is tempered by otherwise frighteningly anemic voting rates and civic engagement. Elections such as ours May 4 tend to draw single-digit turnout — meaning that 90 percent or more of voters sit out this crucial process.

I’d encourage not just future candidates but all civic-minded folks to bone up on local races, which affect us the most of any elections. We’ll try to help, with a voter’s guide coming soon that includes questions and answers from the candidates themselves. And we’ll share our own considered recommendations as well in editorials.

We promise you, despite the siren song of cynicism, there are candidates worth going to the polls for.

And that this is a country worthy of it too.