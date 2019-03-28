The War of 2020, and how Tarrant County may be the decisive battleground

America’s future could very well be decided right here a year from now. Act appropriately.
That’s the message the two major parties have been putting out to both base and bystander since Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s stunning win and slender loss last November against Sen. Ted Cruz in Tarrant County and Texas, respectively.
That the upstart congressman from El Paso actually outpolled the conservative firebrand Cruz in historically conservative Tarrant County was nothing short of a modern Fort Sumter. It was a new Concord, an electoral shot heard ‘round the political world.
Democrats have made no bones about it, as recent news stories have chronicled their hopes of turning Tarrant blue in 2020 — starting with supposedly nonpartisan local elections here May 4. Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., even stopped in Grapevine March 22 to put her and her party’s stake in the reddish dirt.
“We think Tarrant County is key to winning in 2020,” says Deborah Peoples, Tarrant County Democratic Party chair and Fort Worth mayoral candidate.
You can’t say “insurgency” without “urgency,” and the Democratic former has inspired the Republican latter.
While less conspicuous than their rivals’ efforts, Tarrant County Republicans are exhibiting that sense of urgency behind the scenes. It was hiding in plain sight at an otherwise convivial meeting of the Fort Worth Republican Women on Wednesday.
“I am glad we got a wake-up call” with Beto’s performance, FWRW President Brooke Allen said as the buzzing crowd gathered. “It lit a fire under a lot of people. It has energized the party. It has energized individuals and the grassroots.”
It certainly energized Linda Bobo. The former Arlington Heights High School teacher — inspired when local Republicans failed their midterms last November, and urged on by several former students including Allen — not only joined the Fort Worth Republican Women’s Club but also brought in over half of the club’s 40-some new members since January. Membership is approaching 200 in the club that bills itself as one of the largest local women’s political organizations in the nation.
“There are just so many conservative women who want to be involved who are just waiting for somebody to say, ‘here’s how you do it’,” Bobo says. After all the negativity of cable news, she adds, her new members “were so excited to see a positive way to get involved.”
It’s party leaders such as Trasa Robertson Cobern who are responsible for channeling that excitement. The outreach chair for the Tarrant County GOP says the party is adding voluntary deputy registrars, holding events and performing community service. And, of course, registering new Republican-leaning voters.
“There is a sense of urgency,” Cobern reports. “There are some people who are still thinking that this is five years ago, when Republicans were solidly in power. And they’re sitting back. But the people in the know are filled with urgency.”
“I think Republicans in Tarrant County had become comfortable,” Bobo adds. “And suddenly, hello — we’ve got to get busy.”
“Things have changed,” Cobern sums up. “We’ve got to be ready and we’ve got to be active.”
Why is Tarrant County’s right flank so exposed? Certainly much of it is an explosion of new residents to one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, many of them arriving from blue states. But while reaching out to them, Cobern is just as concerned with mobilizing latent native supporters who may be oblivious to the stakes in the next national election — and this area’s perceived pivotal role in it — as well as heedless of the perils of indifference and inaction.
I have twin theories about modern civic life:
1) We’re all debaters now. Thanks to interminable talking heads on TV and incessant squabbling in cyberspace, it’s well-nigh impossible to avoid social and political wrangling in the course of a day. (Yet, who’s teaching us how to hash things out without getting personal or angry?)
2) More of us need to be political. Not just in a partisan way — though becoming political leads naturally to forming associations with like-minded compatriots — but also “political” in the most basic sense of being interested and involved in forging the social and political accords necessary to live beside each other. Apathy is not an option, certainly not when the very nature of America is in play.
The next election, and the direction of the country, will go to whichever side wants it more.
And the first shots in the War of 2020 have been fired right here at Fort Worth.
