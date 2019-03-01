Famously kidnapped Elizabeth Smart: from ‘victim’ to ‘survivor.’ Here’s her pathway

For a brief, dreadful time, Elizabeth Smart questioned her will to survive.
Now she’s all about it.
Once a famous kidnapping victim who captivated the nation, she is now a triumphant survivor intent on motivating the nation. She’s on a mission to help other victims of abuse and human trafficking make the same transcendent rise she has. And for society to help them.
After a poignant, elegant speech to a packed Fort Worth ballroom Thursday — 600-plus supporters of the anti-trafficking organization Unbound — she graciously shared with me the difference between a victim and a survivor, and the key to making that transition. A woman once told her “there are two types of people: those who survive and those who live.”
“I guess in my mind, I take it as there are two types of people: Those who are victims and those who are survivors. There does come a point where you go from being a victim … to being a survivor. Some people, they never quite make that jump out of victimhood.”
That’s not to belittle the horrors people go through, she says — and, indeed, she shares inspirational stories of survivors in her second book “Where There’s Hope.” It’s just that the journey from victim to survivor is a process that must be undertaken to truly live again.
“It might be a lifetime of process,” Smart says. “It’s more of a mindset of knowing what you want, and knowing that you want to be better, even if you’re still struggling … knowing that you want to be happy again. And pursuing it.”
The key to making that transformation from victim to survivor may be two profound understandings.
One is that a predator can torment your body, but can’t get to the spirit inside, like the character in “Jane Eyre” who learns he can’t get to the bird — the soul, the spirit — inside Jane’s cage.
“People can destroy your body,” says Smart, who happens to know: She survived starvation, harsh elements, shackles and unimaginable sexual abuse through nine months of captivity in the woods after being taken from her home in the night at age 14 in June 2002 by a twisted knife-wielding intruder. “Our cages, they can become battered and bruised and torn and hurt and marred beyond recognition. But nothing can kill your spirit except you, if you let it.”
Another key, Smart says, is to understand that you did nothing wrong — that the decision to victimize you was someone else’s — and that you deserve to move on and be happy.
A victim, in short, needs to find herself not guilty.
It can’t hurt, either, to know of Elizabeth Smart’s exultant story, of her triumph over her tormenters. They are now the shackled, and she the free bird, singing her song of hope and triumph for all to hear and for victims to take succor from.
“Life is worth living, and it is possible to be happy again,” the soft-spoken Smart says with steely determination.
Another key, that’s harder to find than your car keys, is forgiveness. In “Where There’s Hope,” Smart recalls the eternal axiom that “Forgiveness is giving up hope of a better past.” Noting that she’d never have them over for Sunday dinner, Smart nonetheless writes that she’s forgiven her husband-and-wife captors.
“My forgiving them will not make a difference in how they live the rest of their lives,” she writes. “But it does make a difference for me. That’s the point.” Holding onto even the most righteous anger can keep you captive. “I would be destroying myself,” she adds.
If a poisonous snake bites you, Dr. Paul Jenkins, author of “Pathological Positivity,” told Smart, “you’re not going to chase it down. You’re going to focus on getting the venom out of your system.”
It’s abundantly clear Elizabeth Smart has done that.
She readily acknowledges two significant advantages she holds over many other victims of abuse and human trafficking: the resiliency of youth and the safe embrace of a loving family who she knows won’t ever sell her out. So many victims have never known such security, she says. But everyone can make the arduous trek from victim to survivor.
It’s an ennobling, empowering crossing. Why else would we refer to cancer patients as “survivors” rather than “victims”? It’s because they’re encouraged to seize power over their predicament. And rightly so.
A young Elizabeth Smart had fame thrust upon her. I only hope this 31-year-old mother-of-three version of her gets the notoriety she deserves. She’s not just surviving; she’s living.
Her liberation, then and now, is a model for others.
