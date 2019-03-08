How’s your foundation? The country’s needs shoring up. Here’s what we need to do

When I told a member of the Colleyville Lions Club recently that I’d be speaking to the group about civics, his head shook in dismay at the dismal state of civics today.
Whenever I bring up voter turnout, particularly in advance of the May 4 local elections here, I get head shakes then, too.
Are civic engagement and voting rates destined to eternally disappoint and dishearten?
Let’s hope not. As The Star-Telegram noted in an editorial just before last November’s hotly contested midterm elections, a self-governed nation is only as robust as its citizens’ involvement. Certainly the 2018 midterms got folks out to vote. Yet, as we cautioned at the time, in the long term, voter participation needs to be fueled not only by passing passions, but by an enduring sense of civic duty — not fleeting self-interest.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The picture is not promising, especially in Texas — which, in 2010, ranked 51st among the 50 states and the District of Columbia for voter turnout, and in 2016 was 44th in voter registration.
In Fort Worth, municipal elections such as the one coming May 4 have attracted turnout in the single digits.
It’s not just civic participation that’s low, but civic knowledge as well: Nationally, only about 20 percent to 25 percent of high-schoolers have a firm grip on civics and U.S. history. Adults aren’t much better, with massive failures in such things as being able to name our five First Amendment freedoms (religion, speech, press, peaceful assembly and petitioning our government) and the three branches of our federal government (executive, legislative and judicial).
My question for the Lions was the same as it is for you: How can a self-governed nation govern itself for long if it isn’t familiar with its governing mechanisms or much interested in using them?
The University of Texas at Austin’s Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Life suggests that families, schools and community organizations teach the habits of civic engagement early. Absolutely.
But it’s hard to pick up and sustain a habit without a hearty understanding of its value. We don’t eat healthy foods simply out of habit; we do it because of their nutritional value and the effect on our health. In the case of civic engagement, one must appreciate the beauty of our system of government to get excited about our vital role in it.
I realize the Constitution and other founding documents have fallen out of fashion these days, but they’re the things that make this thing hum and make America exceptional among nations. If we ignore or reject the fundamental role of the Constitution in framing our civic life — out of disdain for our imperfect past, or out of some misguided sense of modesty before the rest of the world — then we will fail to grasp the very nature of America.
Then there are the historic trends — some good, some bad — that have combined over the years to erode what I call our civic infrastructure. Our cohesiveness was severely cracked in the 1960s from war, assassinations and the righteous civil rights struggle. All the while, suburban sprawl, television and air-conditioning, though making us more comfortable and amused, served to isolate us from our neighbors.
Even the type of civic organizations we join has undergone change: As service clubs have struggled to grow, those organizations providing their members political and financial clout have blossomed.
Citing these factors and more, the landmark 2000 book “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community” warns that “we have become increasingly disconnected from family, friends, neighbors, and our democratic structures ...”
So how do we repair the damage that time and neglect have done to our civic infrastructure?
We start with educating the young, in homes and schools and civic organizations, about the infinite wisdom of our system of government — and the abject failure of other forms of government, such as the Dumpster fire in Caracas. Then we show them a list of their obligations as free citizens.
Will we successfully hand down our hard-won inheritance?
But governing oneself or one’s nation is much more than a case of nuts and bolts; it’s also a matter of hearts and minds. Will our young buy into free-market capitalism and American exceptionalism? The jury’s out on that, as polls show a growing embrace of socialism, especially among the young.
Fixing our civic infrastructure, as I see it, will require what I call the Five C’s: civics, citizenship, civility, Constitution and character.
I’m not sure how this thing holds together without every one of them.
Comments