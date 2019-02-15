The flu? Don’t go there. Here’s a dispatch from the influenza front

I hope this finds you well, because while it may not be up there with death and taxes, the flu is sure tough to avoid this year, at least in these parts.
I tried every trick in the verminophobia book. Ask my dishpan hands, construction-worker tough from all the washing. Whatever doors I could open with my elbow or sleeve, I did. Kept handshakes to a minimum. It isn’t OCD so much as “OMG, I hate to be sick.”
I’d gone a couple years before being felled this past week. It was a great run while it lasted.
After my cold symptoms began to sound like flu, I got tested. I was actually relieved to hear it was the flu; I didn’t want to think I’d be knocked off my feet like this by just a cold.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The doctor said my “presentation” was “atypical” — that most often, the flu will hit you harder and more quickly, with high temperatures and debilitating discomfort. I got off easy, apparently. But rest assured, I was miserable.
If misery loves company, though, it’s absolutely head-over-heels here: According to Walgreens, the Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently ranked second nationally in flu incidence, trailing only Tyler-Longview. More recently, DFW fell to sixth place, but that’s small comfort when you’re in misery or just trying to avoid it.
It’s also amazing how little can be done about it once you have it. Since my symptoms came on more gradually than most, I was well outside the 48-hour onset window in which Tamiflu might help reduce the flu’s severity and length. But even when taken in time, it generally only shortens the week-long illness by a day or so.
Having written that, let me add: Don’t pass on the Tamiflu if the flu is diagnosed in time for it to do some good. I would’ve taken anything offering any amount of relief.
And while I’m not totally sure it would’ve made a difference, I’m reasonably convinced that had I not missed the flu vaccine for the first time in I-don’t-know-when, I would’ve either gotten off easier or altogether. Flu shots will be right up there with my wedding anniversary and the start of football on my 2019 calendar.
Do flu shots work? The CDC says “vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40 percent and 60 percent among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.” There’s a lot of subtle hedging there, of course. My own answer: I don’t even need odds that good to want a shot next year. Let’s never do this again!
Viral ecologist Marilyn J. Roossinck is a much bigger fan of viruses than I’ll ever be. But she knows a lot more about them, too. The Penn State professor estimates that only 1 percent of viruses cause disease. But that’s more than enough for my taste. And consider: She says there may be 10 “nonillion” different viruses in the environment.
I asked an online calculator how much 1 percent of a nonillion is. The answer may stun you: 1e+28! Impressed? Me too. Whatever that means, I bet it’s a lot. Now multiply that by 10. Kind of has the air of inevitability about it, doesn’t it?
It’s not inevitable, of course. The doctor who treated me and untold others said he hasn’t gotten it. And I do think there are reasonable, prudent ways of protecting yourself without giving in to all-out germaphobia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends — other than staying away from people who already have it — frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching of your nose, mouth and eyes, cleaning doorknobs and other surfaces and covering your mouth with tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Problem is, there’s a reason for the season: Scientists say the flu virus appears to survive and spread better in the drier, colder air of winter — when, as it happens, we’re breathing more concentrated, shared indoor air and our immune systems may also be more suppressed.
This is serious stuff. While this year’s outbreak isn’t yet considered as bad as last year’s — which killed more than 80,000 nationwide, the most in nearly half a century — as I can attest, it’s still out there.
Local experts say we’ve been seeing a second seasonal peak, to go with the one we saw at the turn of the year. The flu has claimed four children in Texas, and is expected to last into March.
Avoid it if you can and jump on it if you can’t.
1e+28
Comments