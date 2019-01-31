Local ‘Party of Lincoln’ striving to end ‘ideological segregation’

“Though the libraries and schools are no longer off-limits based on race, certain ideas available there are off-limits for those reasons.”
— U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
I didn’t know there was a term for it. But Clarence Thomas’ quote — elegantly making the case that conservatism should be available to African-Americans — prompted me to Google “ideological segregation.”
It really is a thing. In fact, ideological segregation — some voluntary, some coerced — is so pronounced today that some have been refused service in restaurants because of their politics. And author Ken Stern notes that political views have surpassed race as a barrier to marriage: Parents increasingly would rather their children marry outside their race than outside their party.
But nowhere is ideological segregation more pronounced than when race is involved. According to the Pew Research Center, 90 percent of blacks voted Democrat in the 2018 congressional elections.
So the Tarrant County Republican Party already had an uphill battle when it comes to appealing to people of color — even before a faction of the group forced a failed but embarrassing Jan. 10 vote on whether to oust Vice Chairman Shahid Shafi for being Muslim.
Yet, Shafi is still on board, as is Andy Nguyen, a former Tarrant county commissioner whose family escaped Vietnam when he was 15. And there’s a quiet but furious effort underway at the Tarrant County GOP to diversify the ranks and promote the diversity already there.
Chaplain Rich Stoglin, president of the majority African-American Frederick Douglass Republicans of Tarrant County — founded by area African-American icon Reby Cary — argues that the face of the Tarrant County Republican Party is already more diverse than it gets credit for, though regrettably the party doesn’t officially track minority engagement. Stoglin is aiding outreach efforts and pushing for more precise tracking of minorities.
You can tell by talking with her that Trasa Robertson Cobern, who leads the party’s 25-member Outreach Committee, is on it. She says the committee’s makeup is remarkably comparable to the county’s demographics: The committee, she says, is about 15 percent African-American, 25 percent Hispanic, 5 percent Asian, 45 percent white and 10 percent first-generation immigrant.
The thing is, more than one observer told us, the culture and behavior of many people of color would seem to parallel the traditional values of individual liberty, personal responsibility and morality championed by the GOP. Yet, since LBJ’s shepherding of the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act of the 1960s, African-American votes have trended heavily Democratic — even though Republicans actually voted for those two landmark bills in greater percentages than Democrats.
Moreover, Stoglin emphasizes the abolitionist origins of the GOP, also noted by the fact-checking organization Politifact when it writes of “the Civil War and Reconstruction, when the Republican Party was the leading force against slavery and its legacy.”
For his part, Nguyen was unfazed by the Shafi affair, saying he’s been around enough to know there are extremists in every large group. The Republicans he runs with — “I know their hearts and I know their commitment” — were among the first to embrace his successful 2010 county commission candidacy against a 20-year incumbent. That embrace included the Tea Party, he adds.
As a pro-business party, Nguyen says the GOP needs to emulate the fundamental business precept of knowing the customer and tailoring the product accordingly. In this case, it’s about effective messaging and building relationships and trust — and going where the customer is.
Republicans criticize Democrats for plying “identity politics” and, indeed, when done the wrong way it can be a divisive influence on American society. But politicians and parties ignore racial and cultural distinctions at their own peril — especially in formerly ruby-red Tarrant County, where Nguyen says minorities are actually a combined majority now.
The Tarrant County Republican Party has no choice but to grow and tout its diversity. Democrat Beto O’Rourke outpolled Republican Sen. Ted Cruz here last November — and the Washington Examiner wrote this past week that “Top Republicans in Texas are sounding the alarm about 2020, warning President Trump could lose the usually reliably red state ...”
It’s not enough for an ideology to be available to all, as Justice Thomas said. You have to make a point of putting out the welcome mat.
