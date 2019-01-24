Bumbling Tarrant GOP found yet another way to fail after debacle over Muslim leader

As a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, who characteristically let one more bumble keep them from the Super Bowl this past week, I know a little something about people who shoot themselves in the foot.
But the Tarrant County Republican leadership has officially run out of feet to aim at.
And if you’re a local conservative worried about the cause of conservatism — especially after Democrat Beto O’Rourke beat Sen. Ted Cruz here in the midterm election — you should be alarmed and angry at what the Tarrant GOP did recently.
After having a curiously hard time putting out the welcome mat for a Muslim in their midst — a shocking and shameful 49 of 188 county precinct chairmen actually tried on Jan. 10 to oust Shahid Shafi as a vice chairman because of his religion — party officials decided one of Shafi’s most ardent attempted “ousters,” James Scott Trimm, should be on a committee to recruit precinct leaders.
Nothing like hiring an arsonist as a firefighter.
“Is there a more certain way to ignite a resolve to mend our party, and show ourselves that we are honorable winners, than to place and accept one of the most hated men on the Executive Committee in a position of party service?” county Precinct Chairman and Volunteer Recruitment Committee Chairman Joel Downs wrote on Facebook.
What a lovely, misguided sentiment. Healing doesn’t flow from picking at a wound. Nor do you compromise with what you know to be wrong.
It might be different if the local party’s anti-Muslim faction truly wanted to settle things by, I don’t know, agreeing that Muslims can actually be good Americans and good Republicans. There’s no indication the 49 feel that way. Until there is, what good is unilateral appeasement?
An extended olive branch is nothing more than part of a tree, as long as there’s no one grasping the other end of it.
The Tarrant GOP desperately needed to get away from this kind of self-inflicted wound. It sure didn’t need to shoot itself in the foot again, after the first shot — the attempt to oust Shafi for being Muslim — made international headlines, led to a half-year bloodletting, and made the local party and its supporters look hopelessly intolerant. What it needed, instead, was to shore up its commitment to diversity, and to be publicly seen as doing that — especially in advance of its big annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser next month.
At least one big-name potential speaker I know of kept his distance from the dinner due to the Shafi affair.
One party official told me this new imbroglio might have been overblown, since Trimm was only one member of the precinct chairmen recruitment committee — and you don’t have to be a committee member to recruit candidates anyway. And Trimm has engendered some sympathy with a crippling medical crisis in the family, for which I offer my thoughts and prayers.
Nonetheless, the optics of Trimm’s or any other “ouster’s” presence on a leadership recruitment committee were horrible, not to mention the practicality of it: Do you really want someone picking precinct chairmen who’s the member of a faction that questions whether a Muslim, any Muslim, can be a patriot?
Mercifully, as I was writing this column the Tarrant GOP announced that Chairman Darl Easton accepted the resignation of recruitment committee chairman Downs, eliminating the other members as well — no doubt using that as welcome cover to rid the committee of Trimm. A new chairman ratified by the party’s Executive Committee will be named, and new members after that.
Maybe now the local party and its many supporters can get beyond The Recent Unpleasantness.
Chaplain Rich Stoglin, head of the largely African-American Frederick Douglass Republicans of Tarrant County, is utterly steadfast in his belief that the face of the Tarrant County GOP is not what has been presented by these antics and by dogged stereotype. The party should set out to make that case for him. It should have done so 30 seconds after the heralded vote to retain Shafi as a vice chairman, which he accepted joyously and graciously.
The start to rehabbing the party’s image has been inauspicious, to say the least. Beside the Trimm affair, the local GOP keeps no statistics on minority engagement. That may be out of a desire to be color blind, but it’s also tone deaf. Diversity matters. You track things that matter, if you seek success.
And you try your best not to shoot yourself in the foot.
