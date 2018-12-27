Are we witnessing the worst Congress in U.S. history?

There are reportedly 48 members in the U.S. House of Representatives’ reach-across-the-aisle “Problem Solvers Caucus.”
By my count, that means there are 387 members in the Problem Causers Caucus.
While the current partial government shutdown is the result of inaction in the Senate, let there be no doubt that Washington dysfunction is a function of both chambers of Congress and both parties. Things will only get more snarled and snarling when each party controls one chamber in the coming month.
Like two winless football teams whose season and self-esteem ride solely on defeating each other, our two major political parties are hellbent on beating one another at any cost, even to the nation. As they carry on their cage match at the Capitol, Rome is burning.
The border is left largely unsecured. The federal budget isn’t even written, much less balanced. Our ability to trade with allies is in flux. Our ability to repel enemies is in question. Our massive, complicated, life-or-death health care system is in political, judicial and financial limbo. Our lawmakers can’t decide how to keep the nation safe — or, apparently, whether to even try.
Mixed signals to migrants — come here, you’ll have sanctuary/don’t even think of crossing the border, you can’t come in — have encouraged desperate, dangerous, ill-fated migrant caravans, in which children are dying, to run up against the border. After decades of ambivalence, our leaders can’t decide what to do about the millions of illegal immigrants already here.
And, of course, Congress has used our money to put together a slush fund to pay off alleged victims of sexual harassment. Nice touch! A crowning achievement for an underachieving bunch.
But this derelict institution’s worst sin by far is its oblivious fiddling while it spends wildly and allows our voracious entitlement programs to cannibalize themselves, as our children’s financial futures go up in flames in an uncontained blaze of debt. With the national debt already above $21 trillion, Washington is spending nearly $1 trillion more each year than the considerable sum it takes in.
And while we’re still mired in our longest war ever, in Afghanistan, our annual deficit is about what we’ve spent on the war since its inception in 2001. And it’s not like we’re saving democracy on two sides of the globe. Rather, Congress is siphoning from our children’s future paychecks largely to appease us now.
Not that it’s helping Congress polish its image. The body has long suffered the acerbic cuts of a restive public; Mark Twain famously savaged the institution as only he could. But we may be witnessing the worst legislative assembly in American history. Its approval rating in Gallup polls has plummeted in recent years: After regularly surpassing 50 percent in the early 2000s and topping the 60s and 70s — and even the 80th percentile after members of both parties joined hands to sing “God Bless America” on the Capitol steps post-9-11 — Congress struggles to get above 20 percent approval today.
The Problem Causers Caucus is getting its way.
The bizarre thing is, nearly half of voters approve of their own member of Congress, and 90 percent or more of incumbents get re-elected thanks in large part to name recognition and ample war chests. But as someone who’s met a lot of congressional candidates over the years, I can tell you there’s another reason they get re-elected at sky-high rates: Almost to a person, they’re incredibly impressive individuals.
As a group, whether due to party parochialism or the desperate desire to stay in office by dispensing bread and staging circuses, they’re an epic failure.
Would breaking out again into bipartisan song help? Probably not for long. But it might be a good start to a new spirit of patriotic problem-solving. Term limits might also warrant a look.
For now, leaders in Washington — yes, including President Trump — should attend to the nation’s pressing business and quit trying to make each other look horrible, which is about all they’ve accomplished. Where has that gotten the nation, except into a deeper national security/national debt/health care hole?
This is still the most powerful nation on Earth. But with a looming debt crisis of its own making, so much of its basic work undone that it has to periodically close up shop, and an approval rating lower than some pests and chronic diseases, how is it this government has the consent of the governed?
Washington, stop failing the American people.
