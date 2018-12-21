‘History writer, history maker’ Reby Cary changed the future

He answered his country’s call and served honorably through five Pacific Theater campaigns in World War II. On the way there, and on the way back, a grateful nation put him in segregated train cars.
No one will ever know the string of indignities Fort Worth’s Reby Cary stoically faced in his 98 years, which spanned much of the Plessy v. Ferguson and Brown v. Board of Education bookends. But he spent his remaining years doing everything he could to prevent others from facing the same injustice.
And in the end, few have received a more dignified sendoff than he did this past week.
At a wake last Sunday night at I.M. Terrell — a school he attended and which was rededicated as a Visual and Performing Arts and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Academy, coincidentally on Dec. 7, the day he died — Cary was eulogized, serenaded and saluted as the pillar of the community he was.
Former proteges and pupils — Cary taught at Dunbar High School and the University of Texas at Arlington — spoke of him and stood for him, honoring his mentorship and race-barrier-breaking leadership. Also a former state representative, Cary was the first black elected to the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education.
As an assistant professor of history and associate dean of student affairs at UTA, he helped make the school more welcoming to then-minorities, most conspicuously by helping change the “Rebel” mascot to “Maverick” and opening eyes to the hurtfulness of Confederate imagery. He even shepherded Chicano students in forming their own advocacy organization on campus.
Truth is, Cary was both rebel and maverick — fighting for social change on the inside, where it often does the most good, and leaving the Democratic Party to found the Frederick Douglass Republicans of Tarrant County. Before his passing, Cary passed the Frederick Douglass torch to Chaplain Rich Stoglin to keep the fire burning.
Cecil Johnson, himself a trailblazer as the first African-American journalist at the Star-Telegram, wrote eloquently that Cary was a “serial history writer and history maker.” In his foreword to Cary’s book “Trophy Lives: Black Historical Icons of Fort Worth,” Johnson suggests:
“He should, of course, start with himself. Few people in Tarrant County or all of Texas, for that matter, have contributed more to promote the greater good for blacks in particular and for the public generally. If ever there was a community icon Reby Cary is one.”
Watching the wake co-emceed by two of Cary’s black icons — Bob Ray Sanders and Dee Jennings — I reflected on the fact that there were a lot of other things going on in Fort Worth that evening — shopping, football, family dinners, no doubt some other formal events. But I felt there was nothing more important happening across the city than the scene unfolding in front of me on stage.
One of the great figures in local history was finally getting the recognition he was due.
Or part of it. More will follow, perhaps in the form of a school or street name.
Besides the heartfelt tributes, I saw solemn, meaningful ceremonies by a large contingent of his brothers in Alpha Phi Alpha, the first black Greek fraternity, and by The Links Incorporated organization for professional women of color. The Adlee Trezevant Memorial Choir, aptly composed of I.M. Terrell graduates, raised the rafters, as did the Alpha Phi Alpha men in song of their “Manly Deeds, Scholarship, and Love For All Mankind.”
All these sentiments were echoed at the funeral service Monday in Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, which Cary’s father founded.
Does all this matter? Yep. A ton. Why? Because the courtly and accomplished Reby Cary earned this distinction one quiet triumph at a time, augustly stepping over one indignity after another in a march toward equality and opportunity — not bitterly or angrily, but boldly and assuredly. Just as importantly the historically beleaguered black community, which he left better than he found it, needs to know he matters greatly, not just within the community but without.
He does.
I didn’t intend to write about this man’s passing. I just wanted to be there and soak in a milestone moment. But I was too moved by what I saw and heard, and too convinced of its importance to the whole of the city.
As a historian, no one knew better than Reby Cary that while we can’t change history, we can sure change our understanding of it.
In Fort Worth, any reading of history without Reby Cary’s name in it is incomplete.
