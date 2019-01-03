A resolution worth keeping: Be more hospitable in the New Year

At the close of 2017, I was resolved to make some changes in the New Year.
Of course, those changes would include less time spent on social media, more time spent outdoors (preferably running), more books read and fewer calories consumed.
Reflecting back on 2018, I can’t say I was particularly successful at any one of these resolutions, mostly because I was the subject of every one — and let’s face it, it’s hard to be accountable to yourself after Jan. 3.
But 2018 was hardly a failure, because my family and I succeeded in fulfilling one very important resolution we made as much for ourselves as for others. We determined that in 2018, we would make our home more open; it would be the year of hospitality. And we resolved to spend more time, face-to-face over a shared meal, getting to know the people in our community.
I don’t really recall what motivated us at first. Maybe we were inspired by the deluge of books and articles lamenting the decline of social capital; or the frequent warnings about how social media was, quite ironically, making us less connected to others; or the nature of politics, the anger and disdain and loneliness that seems to pervade everything.
Or perhaps we just liked the idea of inviting people into our chaos for an evening.
Whatever the case, early last year, we wrote out a list of people we wanted to know better. Some were already friends, others merely acquaintances. Our list included people from church and from the neighborhood; people of varying backgrounds and ideologies.
The list wasn’t comprehensive; we added to it throughout the year. But it was the starting point for our great social experiment of 2018.
Each month, we invited a different person, couple or family to join us for dinner. The meal often wasn’t fancy; it was frequently interrupted by a crying child — ours, or one of our guests’.
And the evening often ended with spilled wine on the table, spilled food on the floor and our living room covered in toys. In truth, it often began that way as well, since one of the guidelines for our dinners was that we wouldn’t worry about making our home tidy and presentable for our company. (If we fretted about such things, we never would have had anyone over in the first place.)
More importantly, the evening wasn’t about trying to impress our guests with our uncanny ability to work, raise children, cook an amazing meal and keep an immaculate home; it was about people feeling comfortable at our table. It was about fellowship. It was about connection.
The goal of every evening was simple: by the close of the night, we would know and appreciate more about our guests than we did before the evening began. And we were never disappointed.
In the waning days of 2018, my husband and I reflected on our progress. Many of the people we hosted, who began as acquaintances, had become friends. Some had returned the kindness and hosted us for a meal. Existing friendships became deeper and stronger. In every case, we felt a greater bond with our guests and a heightened appreciation for their presence in our lives.
Then we looked back at our initial list of people. Surprisingly, it has not shrunk but grown. As we made new friends and met with new people, they connected us to others. New neighbors moved in. And our list, it seems, had doubled in length.
That bodes well for 2019, as we hope to make last year’s resolution a perennial one. We hope, also, that it inspires others to continue the trend. Because, of the all the things to improve upon in the new year, few will be both easier to fulfill and more fulfilling than opening your home to others.
