Reynolds is leaving Fort Worth a roadmap for fighting poverty

Peruse the Internet for quotes about leadership. You’ll find plenty that ruminate on the idea that a great leader isn’t necessarily someone who accomplishes great things, but a person who inspires and empowers others to do so.
On a rare occasion, a great leader does both.
I was contemplating such leadership on Monday evening as I listened to colleagues and friends offer high praise for Heather Reynolds, the outgoing CEO of Catholic Charities Fort Worth.
For more than a decade, Reynolds’ name has been synonymous with the nonprofit she has loved, led and grown — from a $9 million venture with 150 staff, into an agency with an operating budget of $46 million and a staff of nearly 400 — transforming it into one of the most effective charities in Texas, if not the country.
The awesomeness of that accomplishment is sharpened after learning that Reynolds, who began her career at CCFW as an intern in 2001, was hired as the organization’s president and CEO not four years later. She was but 25.
Like a mother, Reynolds has nurtured CCFW but also pushed and stretched it over the last 17 years, to follow the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church and do great good for others.
Reynolds decided early to make CCFW’s mission a seemingly impossible one: to eradicate poverty, one family at a time.
Practically speaking, the organization set a goal of lifting 10,000 families in our community out of poverty by 2026. For Catholic Charities, that means keeping those families off government assistance and out of harmful debt, helping them secure a living wage and ensuring they have enough savings to sustain a financial setback or minor emergency. To that end, CCFW has already made substantial progress.
But when Reynolds took the helm of the charity in 2005, it was experiencing a sort of poverty of its own: crumbling facilities, growing debt, and no reserves or endowment to keep it operating when government grants fell through.
So Reynolds first set out to do for Catholic Charities what she wanted it to do for others — transform it — by building strong relationships with community partners, looking to data and research to develop and maximize program efficacy, all the while never forgetting the agency’s faithful calling to “help the stranger.”
Soon, CCFW caseworkers and staff were welcoming clients into a beautiful new facility. A successful capital campaign and an aggressive financial health plan meant that CCFW had paid off its construction loans ahead of schedule. It now boasts $2.5 million in reserves and has an endowment of $10.3 million.
That firm financial footing has allowed CCFW to expand its programming beyond traditional charity services like foster care and refugee assistance, and take on new and innovative initiatives like Stay the Course and the Padua Project, which use research-based techniques and comprehensive case management to customize resources and services to help each client find a path out of poverty.
Reynolds’ success with implementing data-driven programming caught the eye of leaders inside the nonprofit world and beyond; she was invited to testify before Congress about CCFW’s work on multiple occasions. Reynolds even developed a close working relationship with outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who has held up Catholic Charities’ poverty-fighting approach as one charities across the U.S. should replicate.
That is what Reynolds plans to do in her new position as the first managing director of the Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities at the University of Notre Dame.
Catholic Charities and the greater Fort Worth community will feel Reynolds’ loss deeply. But because of the kind of leader Reynolds has been — one who not only does great things but empowers others to do the same — her former colleagues, co-workers and partners have a legacy of hope and a roadmap for success.
