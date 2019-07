Bud Kennedy A drunk driver killed his dad in 2012 and has now died of heatstroke in a Texas prison July 08, 2019 06:15 AM

Seven years after a drunk driver killed his father, Brent Lynn, of White Settlement, says he’s sad that the driver has died of heatstroke in a Texas prison. Lynn had forgiven Seth Donnelly, of Granbury, and planned to testify for his parole.