Downtown’s hidden theater

Downtown’s hidden Hollywood Theater has been closed for around 40 years. The theater is next door to the Historic Electric Building Apartments on West Seventh Street.
By
Turtles on the Road

Bud Kennedy

Turtles on the Road

“What’s the right thing to do?” This official Texas Parks and Wildlife video hosted by State Herpetologist Andy Gluesenkamp explains what to do when you find a turtle in the road.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service