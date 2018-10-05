Channel 5 history: Amon and the early years

This 1988 video was made for KXAS/Channel 5's 40th anniversary, when many former employees of founder Amon Carter were around to help tell the story.
By
Turtles on the Road

Bud Kennedy

Turtles on the Road

“What’s the right thing to do?” This official Texas Parks and Wildlife video hosted by State Herpetologist Andy Gluesenkamp explains what to do when you find a turtle in the road.

Five Facts: TCU vs. Texas Tech

TCU

Five Facts: TCU vs. Texas Tech

On Thursday, the TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the 60th time in football. Here's what you should know before the upcoming match-up.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service